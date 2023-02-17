Who owns the XFL now? Which XFL teams will feature in the Week 1 games?

In order to compete with the NFL, NBC and WWE originally introduced the XFL in 2001. After a brief period of popularity, viewership fell, and the league was eliminated after one season.

About two decades later, Vince McMahon, the head of WWE, resurrected the league, but this time not as an NFL rival, but as a niche spring football venture. McMahon invested around $200 million in the league, and early results were promising. Several cities, particularly St. Louis and Seattle, saw significant audience growth and fervent support.

Nevertheless, the pandemic struck five weeks into the first season and the league had to cease operations before finally declaring bankruptcy.

The league was purchased out of bankruptcy for $15 million by a company led by WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital. This price includes all intellectual property, including team names and colors.

All teams will practice in Arlington, Texas, and travel to team games, except for the Arlington Renegades, to reduce expenses. The teams will operate locally, but are not required to cover the expenditures of large headquarters and training facilities.

Week 1 schedule for XFL 2023 season

The XFL has set a 10-week regular season schedule for the 2023 season. Throughout the 10-week season, 40 regular-season games will be played. Following that, there will be two playoff games and one championship game.

The playoffs will be held on April 29 and April 30. On May 13, the final game will be contested. All games will be broadcast on either the ESPN family of networks or FX.

Here is the full schedule for the 2023 XFL Week 1 games:

Saturday, Feb. 18: Vegas Vipers at Arlington Renegades (Choctaw Stadium) -- 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

Vegas Vipers at Arlington Renegades (Choctaw Stadium) -- 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+ Saturday, Feb. 18 : Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks (at TDECU Stadium) -- 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/FX and ESPN+

: Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks (at TDECU Stadium) -- 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/FX and ESPN+ Sunday, Feb. 19 : St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas (at The Alamodome) -- at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

: St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas (at The Alamodome) -- at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+ Sunday, Feb. 19: Seattle Sea Dragons at D.C. Defenders (at Audi Field) -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

