How many teams will the XFL have in 2023?

Football fans now have a new league to watch when the NFL season is over, as the Xtreme Football League (XFL) is making a comeback this year. The season will begin on February 18 and run through to May 13, where it finishes with a Championship game.

The league will feature the following eight teams in the 2023 season:

The Arlington Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Vegas Vipers

Orlando Guardians

St. Louis Battlehawks

San Antonio Brahmas

Seattle Sea Dragons

DC Defenders

There will be two divisions in the league. The XFL North will consist of the following teams:

D.C. Defenders

Seattle Sea Dragons

St. Louis Battlehawks

Vegas Vipers

The XFL South includes:

San Antonio Brahmas

Orlando Guardians

Houston Roughnecks

Arlington Renegades

The season will begin on February 18 at 3 p.m. (ET) with a game between the Vipers and the Renegades. The Guardians and Roughnecks will face off right after that at 8:30 pm (ET).

The 10-game regular season schedule for the XFL in 2023 has been released. 40 regular-season games will be played throughout the 10-week season. There will then be two playoff games and one championship game.

The playoffs will take place on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, respectively. The championship game will be played on Saturday, May 13.

How to watch XFL games

How to watch XFL games

All XFL games will be officially televised on either the ESPN family of networks or FX. The network and the number of games they will air during the 2023 XFL season are listed below.

FX : 15

: 15 ESPN : 12

: 12 ESPN2 : 10

: 10 ABC: 7

As the game between the Guardians and Roughnecks will be aired on both ESPN and FX, there will be a total of 44 broadcasts for the 43 games.

You can live stream the XFL games after purchasing an ESPN+ membership. You can also watch all 43 games on Fubo TV (offers a free trial) if you don't have an ESPN+ membership.

