Is Johnny Manziel playing in the XFL?

With the XFL underway, fans online have suggested adding a former Kerrville Tivy High School quarterback, Johnny Manziel, to the San Antonio Brahmas squad.

The main purpose of the XFL is to provide individuals with a second shot to accomplish their football aspirations. NFL will watch as former players from the top league try to rejoin a professional organization in February.

However, the question is: Will Johnny Manziel really play in the 2023 XFL? No, he is not playing in the XFL.

The Brahmas were mentioned in a post by 'XFL 3.0 Memes'. It sarcastically claimed that Manziel, a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Texas A&M, was signing with San Antonio on January 4.

Even though the social media post was just a meme, many people in the comments section still believed that it may actually happen. The social media account itself was shocked by the number of responses to the post.

XFL 3.0 Memes @XFL3_0Memes I honestly didn’t think so many people would take this seriously. I honestly didn’t think so many people would take this seriously.

Currently, the Brahmas have four quarterbacks on the roster and there is no Johnny Manziel present there. The four quarterbacks are: Notre Dame's Jack Coan, Prairie View A&M's Jawon Pass, Michigan State's Anthony Russo, and San Diego's Reid Sinnett.

You might also like - Which former NFL players are in the XFL? Josh Gordon, Martavis Bryant headline league's comeback campaign

Is Johnny Manziel still playing football?

Birmingham Iron v Memphis Express

On September 9, 2022, Johnny Manziel was in Kerrville as he was inducted into the Tivy Hall of Fame. Throughout his four years of high school football with the Antlers, he tossed for 7,500 yards and 75 touchdowns, and ran for more than 4,000 yards and 78 more.

Manziel, 29, was selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012, while playing for Texas A&M. However, his NFL career lasted only two years.

He was diagnosed with bipolar illness in 2018 and had confessed to overusing alcohol while suffering from depression.

Manziel inked a contract with the Memphis Express at the AAF in 2019 after playing for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes in the CFL in 2018. He participated in two seasons, including the last one with the FCF Zappers. Manziel is looking in good shape and might return for the 2023 FCF season as well.

Manziel has participated in fan-controlled football as well as the National Football League, Canadian Football League, and Alliance of American Football.

Poll : 0 votes