Which former NFL players are in the XFL? Josh Gordon, Martavis Bryant headline league's comeback campaign

The XFL is making a comeback this year, giving football fans a new league to follow after an exciting NFL season. The season will begin on February 18 and will conclude on May 13 with a championship game.

The XFL is making a comeback after two years and the season will feature some former NFL players.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon will represent the Seattle Sea Dragons and is probably the most prominent player on the team's roster this season. He has played eight seasons in the NFL with five teams.

Gordon was suspended by the NFL for two seasons in 2015 and 2016 for violating their substance abuse policy. He played two games for the Tennessee Titans last season but registered no catches.

Before the Titans, Gordon played for the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Martavis Bryant, a former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is also a participant in the XFL. He is now listed on the roster for the Vegas Vipers. In 2018, Bryant played his final game in the NFL for the Las Vegas Raiders. Since then, he has participated in the CFL and the Fan Controlled League.

The XFL will include a number of former NFL quarterbacks as well. Brett Hundley will play for the Vipers with Bryant and former first-round pick Paxton Lynch will play for the Orlando Guardians. Former Alabama QB A.J. McCarron will play for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Here is a list of all the former NFL players playing in the 2023 XFL:

WR Geronimo Allison (Vegas)

LB Vic Beasley (Vegas)

WR Martavis Bryant (Vegas)

QB Ben DiNucci (Seattle)

DB Matt Elam (Orlando)

WR Josh Gordon (Seattle)

DB Will Hill (Arlington)

P Marquette King (Arlington)

QB Paxton Lynch (Orlando)

QB A.J. McCarron (St. Louis)

DL Caraun Reid (D.C.)

WR Eli Rogers (Orlando)

QB Kyle Sloter (Arlington)

P Brad Wing (San Antonio)

You might also like- How many teams will the XFL have in 2023?

What is the structure of the XFL?

Tampa Bay Vipers v Los Angeles Wildcats

There will be two divisions in the league. The XFL North will consist of the following teams:

D.C. Defenders

Seattle Sea Dragons

St. Louis Battlehawks

Vegas Vipers

The XFL South includes:

San Antonio Brahmas

Orlando Guardians

Houston Roughnecks

Arlington Renegades

The XFL's 10-week regular season will feature 40 regular-season games. There will then be two playoff matches and a championship game. The playoffs will take place on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30. The championship game will be played on Saturday, May 13.

Poll : 0 votes