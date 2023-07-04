Mike Evans optimistic about Buccaneers quarterbacks replacing Tom Brady - "We're going to win some games"

Mike Evans and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going through a transitional period for 2023. Tom Brady announced his retirement after the Dallas Cowboys beat them in the playoffs. Baker Mayfield was picked up by the team after his short stint with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Their 2021 second-round pick, Kyle Trask, is still on the roster after sitting behind Tom Brady for the last two years. Trask has only played one NFL game and has 23 passing yards in his NFL career. It remains to be seen how Kyle Trask has developed by sitting behind the veteran Tom Brady in an unpredictable and unstable NFC South division.

Mike Evans was asked about the two quarterbacks in an interview:

"Kyle's improved a lot. I'm really impressed with what I've seen from Baker. Whoever the quarterback will be, I'm positive they're going to make the right choice and we're going to win some games."

It's quite hard to predict what will go down in 2023 in the NFC South. Any of the four teams could win the division and host a playoff game come January.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young will be leading the new-look Panthers moving forward as they look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Desmond Ridder has thrown barely any passes in the NFL as head coach Arthur Smith confirmed Ridder would be the starter in 2023. Derek Carr was finally moved on from Las Vegas and is now the quarterback for the Saints.

Mike Evans closing in on Jerry Rice record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Mike Evans's consistency really needs to be praised as he has broken 1000+ yards in all nine NFL seasons since he was drafted. Jerry Rice holds the record for 11 straight seasons breaking 1000+ yards.

Evans is in the top 30 all-time for NFL receiving touchdowns (81). He is one of five current NFL players with 10,000+ receiving yards as he chases down Julio Jones who has the most for active players.

Mike Evans is likely destined for the Hall of Fame in 10 years' time. He's made the Pro Bowl four times and is a Super Bowl winner.

