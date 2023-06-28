Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have given Cowboys fans plenty of highs and lows since the quarterback's arrival in 2016. However, he's failed to give them the euphoric high that some would argue lasts for years. As a result, analysts have taken their shots at the team and their exuberantly loyal fanbase over the years.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Shaun O'Hara made a rather controversial statement that some may find offensive. However, in his unique style, he managed to deliver a compliment to the team while doing so. Here's how he put it:

"I think that they're going to be better and I also feel like they belong at the big dogs table because Cowboys fans, just like all big dogs, love to lick themselves, [as] Cowboys fans are constantly doing and then in the end, they end up just peeing on themselves like a lot of dogs do."

Dak Prescott goes all-in to get Cowboys over the hump in 2023

Dak Prescott at F1 Grand Prix of Miami

At this point, the Cowboys quarterback is entering the danger zone of his contract. From 2023 until he gets his next extension, one wrong move could ruin his 30s. His contract is set to expire after the 2024 season, which might seem like a long way off, but one wrong injury or one season that doesn't go according to plan could be all it takes to put him in a precarious position.

If 2023 doesn't go according to plan due to factors in or outside of his control, most would agree that it would be impossible to sweep under the rug once contract negotiations begin. In other words, he'll be out of time to make up for the drop.

Of course, the flip side is that if he delivers the greatest of honors to the team, Jerry Jones won't be able to sweep that under the rug either. That's why 2023 might be the most important season of Prescott's career since his rookie season.

What was Dak Prescott's most important season?

No. 4 at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

In most NFL careers, the first two years are the most important ones for a player. Without those years, one cannot get the other years. In other words, players need to prove they belong in the league before they need to prove they belong with the team long-term on a second contract.

As such, the quarterback has made tens of millions of dollars, but if he had cratered in his rookie season while playing in relief of Tony Romo, the tone of his career would have been set well below where it is now as well as the salary. Nevertheless, as contract negotiations loom in 2023, it highlights the ongoing importance of the upcoming season for the quarterback.

