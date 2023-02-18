Who started XFL? Exploring league origin and looking forward to 2023 season

The XFL was started by Vince McMahon in 2001, as part of his desire to expand his operations beyond the WWE. The original league was under the Alpha Entertainment LLC umbrella, owned by McMahon. That league, though, lasted for just one season but piqued the interest of fans thanks to its unorthodox gameplay.

The league was discontinued after one season, and it was reported that partners of the original league lost tens of millions of dollars following their investment. McMahon later termed the venture as a colossal failure.

However, after almost two decades later, the XFL is back in a new avatar and seemingly better. It has a new owner, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and a host of fresh features. Fans of the league will hope that it sticks around longer than the first and that the issues of the past do not recur.

2023 XFL playoff schedule

The league playoffs will take place immediately once the 2023 season concludes. The first round of the playoffs will take place on Saturday (April 29) and Sunday (April 30), while the championship game will be played two weeks later on Saturday (May 13).

The XFL has yet to announce whether the final game will be at a neutral site. Here's the complete playoff schedule for the 2023 season:

Divisional Round

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Team A vs. Team B at 7 pm ET on ESPN2

Sunday, April 30, 2022

Team C vs. Team D at 3 pm ET on ESPN

Championship game

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Winners of both Divisional Round Games face off at 3 pm ET on ABC

How to watch 2023 XFL?

You can access XFL league games for the 2023 season on ESPN or FX. Furthermore, the games can be streamed on streaming platforms such as FuboTV and ESPN+.

You can catch all 43 games using these ways and follow the official league social media handles for more information.

How much can a player make in XFL?

XFL players earn a base salary of $5,000 per week, of which $800 is fully guaranteed.

Furthermore, a $1,000 victory bonus will be given to members of the game's winning team, including inactive players. In essence, the base yearly pay of players will be $59,000, in addition to a board and room in the league's hub valued at $20,000.

Apart from the money earned, XFL players will be allowed to express themselves on a national platform and possibly do enough to get a shot at playing in the National Football League (NFL). The league will be played in the NFL off-season, so fans can find an interesting new substitute while NFL action takes a breather.

