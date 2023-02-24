XFL: How did Battlehawks QB A.J. McCarron fare tonight? Two-time National Championship winner leads team to second straight win

St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron is seeing something of a renaissance in the XFL. Playing against the Seattle Sea Dragons away from home, McCarron led the Battlehawks to a come-from-behind 20-18 victory.

The win on Thursday night improved St. Louis to a 2-0 record while consigning Seattle to a 0-2 losing record. It was the Battlehawks' second victory in consecutive weeks where they had to make a comeback from a double-digit deficit. Last week, they defeated the San Antonio Brahmas 18-15.

McCarron had ice running through his veins tonight as he took to the field with 71 seconds remaining and the Battlhawks trailing 18-17. The 32-year-old quarterback led St. Louis on a 50-yard drive to set up a walk-off field goal within the given time. In the last game against the Brahmas, he completed 18 of 26 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and a three-point conversion.

Two-time national champion A.J. McCarron is thriving in the XFL

To see A.J. McCarron help the St. Louis Battlehawks to two consecutive wins in the XFL is not surprising. McCarron has experience playing in some of the biggest college football games, as he has won back-to-back national championships with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2012 and 2013.

Only four quarterbacks have achieved this feat, with Stetson Bennett becoming the latest to do so with Georgia this past season.

It is a welcome change for the quarterback after his struggles in the NFL. McCarron was the backup quarterback to Andy Dalton with the Cincinnati Bengals after being drafted in 2014. During his NFL career, he was also part of the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.

While things may not have worked out for A.J. McCarron in the NFL, he is now proving his worth in the XFL. Fans have already started comparing him to quarterback greats for his propensity to remain calm under pressure and lead his teams to wins despite being in situations where he needs to lead a comeback to win the game.

Seeing how A.J. McCarron leads his teams through tough positions, one fan even went on to call him the Tom Brady of XFL.

A.J. McCarron will hope to maintain this form for the rest of the season. If he succeeds in the XFL, on top of his inarguable success in college football, he might find a way to make it back into the NFL.

He has never hidden his intentions of returning to the big league someday. If he succeeds this season, he might get another opportunity to add NFL greatness to his name in addition to college football and the XFL.

