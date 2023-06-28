With the exception of Derek Carr, the NFC South is in a rebuilding phase. While many NFL fans initially considered the New Orleans Saints as favorites in the offseason, largely due to Derek Carr's presence, not all analysts share the same viewpoint. One NFL analyst is not joining the consensus and refrains from endorsing the Saints as the top contenders.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Tom Pelissero voiced his support for another team to surpass the Saints, even though they have a rookie quarterback leading the way. Here's how he put it:

"I personally wouldn't be shocked at all if [the Panthers] win the NFC South. Just look at what they've done. Obviously they traded up to... take Bryce Young. He was the most pro-ready quarterback in this draft. He's accurate, He's a quick processor. He's a really mature guy... He's not the biggest guy, not the biggest arm, [but] he's going to be able to function."

Michael Rimmer @avl_mike I’m looking forward to seeing this side of Bryce Young on Sundays. I’m looking forward to seeing this side of Bryce Young on Sundays. https://t.co/Y3l5vO2XNt

He continued, naming several historically quality pieces that the team now has:

"They've got a bunch of veterans around and they signed Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, D.J. Chark, and they brought in a coach in Reich, Frank Reich, who you would think based upon his track record, we'll be able to get them up to speed quickly because the Colts were very competitive in Frank's first season as well."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



( @Panthers)



Awesome moment when @_bryce_young got emotional as he showed his parents Julie and Craig his #Panthers locker room for the first time Awesome moment when @_bryce_young got emotional as he showed his parents Julie and Craig his #Panthers locker room for the first time ❤(🎥 @Panthers) https://t.co/1LqS9UHT2G

Tone shifts for Carolina Panthers in departure

Bryce Young at 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

Since Cam Newton's red-hot run came to a fizzling conclusion, the Panthers have essentially been a perennial write-off for analysts around the league. However, with a handful of veterans surrounding Bryce Young, the team is getting a brief ray of sunshine.

Of course, that window could close faster than a bank on a Friday evening, but in June of 2023, the waters have appeared to calm. It also helps to be in a newly Tom Brady-less division.

What other quarterbacks oppose Bryce Young besides Derek Carr?

Desmond Ridder at Atlanta Falcons v Seattle Seahawks

At this point, Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield appear slated to compete for starting honors this August for the Tom Brady-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Derek Carr and Taysom Hill still share the Saints, with most expecting Carr to get the massive lion's share of the reps.

Lastly, in Atlanta, Desmond Ridder is gearing up to take on the division in his first full starting season. He started four games last year and went 2-2, throwing for two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Who will win the NFC South?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes