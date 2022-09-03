Is Cam Newton still playing football? Latest update on NFL free agent's future

Cam Newton has had more than a decade-long career, mostly with the Carolina Panthers. After starting his NFL journey in 2011, he was the face of the Panthers until, in 2020, he switched teams and played a season for the New England Patriots.

The Panthers did not lose faith in their former QB and gave him a chance to start a few games last season.

Panthers fans cannot wait to see their favorite QB play this season. There is a lot of confusion going on among fantasy football players on whether to keep Newton on their fantasy roster. Where is Cam Newton now? Does he have a roster seat in the 2022 NFL?

Let's dive deeper and get to know all about Cam Newton's 2022 season. Also, later in this article, fantasy football lovers will get to know whether Newton should be in their 2022 fantasy football draft.

Is Cam Newton still playing football?

Newton in action

Cam Newton, after playing his ninth season with the Panthers, was released after suffering a series of injuries that led to him missing most of the game for the Panthers in 2019.

In 2020, there was a spot open for the leading quarterback at the Patriots after seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2020, Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots and started all 15 games as their leading quarterback. However, his performance with the Patriots was one of the least efficient, where he threw for 2,657 yards and completed 242 of 368 passes with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

NFL @NFL Panthers agree to terms with Cam Newton. Panthers agree to terms with Cam Newton. https://t.co/hnxwcVGswQ

In 2021, Newton lost his starting QB seat in the Patriots to Mac Jones and was later released by them. After serving as a free agent for a few months, the Panthers took him in after their starting QB Sam Darnold sustained a shoulder injury mid-season.

Where is Cam Newton playing now?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Newton started in five games but could not lead his side to a single victory. Although his level of performance is at its lowest, he still believes he can outplay any QB in the league. He is currently a free agent and is looking for the right team to sign him up.

The Panthers are in trouble again this season. Their rookie quarterback Matt Corral has sustained a Lisfranc injury and Sam Darnold's ankle sprain might keep him away from some games. The Panthers are left with QB Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker. Will the Panthers once again sign a deal with Newton for this season?

Cam Newton's fantasy football update and predictions

All the teams in the NFL have named their 53-man roster, and Newton is not on any of those lists. Chances are low that Newton will return to the league this year, so drafting him into your fantasy team does not sound like a good idea.

Even if he lands up against the Panthers this season, chances are low that he will start games for them. The Panthers have Baker Mayfield as their starting QB. It is best to look for other alternatives for the QB2 position.

Possible Cam Newton alternatives for your fantasy team

Instead of opting for Newton, there are many options available, with Justin Fields, Jameis Winston, Tua Tagovailoa, and Trevor Lawrence. In fantasy football, you never know who lands up in the top 10 at the end of the league, but these four options seem promising if you need a backup QB.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat