Tampa Bay Bandits vs Birmingham Stallions prediction, odds, picks and match preview | USFL 2022 Week 4

Week 4 of the 2022 USFL season features one of the most anticipated games of the year so far when the Tampa Bay Bandits take on the undefeated Birmingham Stallions. They have been two of the best teams in the USFL so far and each of them enter the contest with a winning record.

The Stallions and Bandits are each coming off exciting wins in Week 3 and will look to keep things rolling this week. The Stallions will attempt to remain undefeated, which won't be easy against the talented Bandits. Here's a preview of this Week 4 prime-time showdown.

Tampa Bay Bandits vs Birmingham Stallions USFL Week 4 game details

Time: Saturday May 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

Location: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch: FOX

Spread: Birmingham Stallions (-2.5)

Moneyline: Birmingham Stallions (-170) or Tampa Bay Bandits (+140)

Total: 38.5

Tampa Bay Bandits vs Birmingham Stallions Preview

Tampa Bay Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta'amu

No team has been able to take down the Birmingham Stallions so far as they enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. They get the advantage of playing every game in their home city because every game of the 2022 regular season will be played at the Protective Stadium.

While playing at home is clearly an advantage for the Stallions, it's not the only reason why they've been winning games. They have one of the most talented rosters in the league and one of the best overall players in Victor Bolden, who currently leads the league in total yards after being the first wide receiver selected in the USFL Draft.

The Stallions will have their hands full this week when they take on the Tampa Bay Bandits, who will be looking to hand them their first loss of the season. The Bandits are led by quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who was the first overall pick of the USFL Draft. He has struggled a bit to start the year, but may be finding his game after a big comeback victory in Week 3 against the Houston Gamblers.

Tampa Bay Bandits vs Birmingham Stallions Prediction

If Jordan Ta'amu can get back on track, the Bandits will have a good shot at upsetting the Stallions in their Week 4 match-up. It will still be an uphill battle for the Bandits as the Stallions look to remain undefeated. The Stallions will have the home crowd behind them under the lights of prime-time on Saturday night, so they may be motivated for their best performance yet.

Prediction: Stallions 20, Bandits 17

