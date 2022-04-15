USFL Teams: Brief introduction of all 8 franchises for 2022 season

The USFL is officially back. The league that once rivaled the NFL is no longer on such a pedestal, but no one should be complaining about spring football, which is precisely what the USFL will provide.

The league's debut may have snuck up on plenty of fans looking for a new group to root for this time of the year. So which teams are in the league? And for that matter, how many are there?

How many teams are there in USFL 2022?

There are a total of eight teams in the USFL relaunch. While all games of the 2022 season will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, eight cities represent themselves and may host games in the future if the league continues.

#8 - Birmingham Stallions

The host city is under the tutelage of head coach Skip Holtz, who fans may know as the son of legendary coach Lou Holtz. Yet Skip has carved out his career and was most recently the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2013 to 2021.

The Stallions will follow the lead of quarterback Alex McGough, a former seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks. He came sixth overall in the USFL Draft, and fans may best remember him for his college days at FIU.

#7 - Houston Gamblers

The Houston Gamblers are one of the USFL teams competing against an NFL counterpart. The franchise also has a notable head coach in Kevin Sumlin, who is best known for his time with Texas A&M. He is now getting another shot after a disastrous tenure with the Arizona Wildcats.

Sumlin's squad is going with former Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson as the face of the franchise. Thorson spent a few years in the NFL but got any playing time.

#6 - New Orleans Breakers

The New Orleans Breakers are under former UNC head coach Larry Fedora, trying to rebuild his reputation in the coaching ranks. Grooming Mitchell Trubisky to be drafted No. 2 overall did not ensure a long-term position with the Tar Heels.

Fedora has now put his faith in Kyle Sloter, a quarterback who bounced around NFL practice squads before getting this new opportunity. The Breakers also feature former NFL third-round pick Taywan Taylor lining up at receiver.

#5 - Tampa Bay Bandits

The Tampa Bay Bandits have one of the more notable coaches in the USFL in Todd Haley. The former Kansas City Chiefs head coach is back in the professional ranks after most recently working for a high school.

He has a great quarterback in Jordan Ta'amu, who went second overall in the league's draft. Ta'amu stands 6-foot-3 and found success in the XFL before the league folded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#4 - Michigan Panthers

The Michigan Panthers are arguably the most fascinating team in the USFL at the moment. They are under the tutelage of Jeff Fisher, who coached in the NFL for a couple of decades. He reached a Super Bowl with the Tennessee Titans and has the most NFL success of any coach in the USFL.

The Panthers also have an intriguing quarterback situation. Shea Patterson is the starter after going No. 1 overall in the draft, but his backup is former NFL first-round pick, Paxton Lynch. That is some fantastic depth to have in a brand new league at the most critical position in football.

#3 - New Jersey Generals

Mike Riley, a well-traveled head coach, leads the New Jersey Generals. He once led the San Diego Chargers, the Oregon State Beavers, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He also had stints in the AAF and the XFL, clearly marking himself as someone ready to take on a challenge in a new league.

The Generals' quarterback situation is fascinating because Ben Holmes went in the first round. However, he suffered an injury and was released. De'Andre Johnson is the starter, with former AAF star Luis Perez next in line. The Generals may be the team that must adapt the most on the fly as the season begins.

#2 - Philadelphia Stars

The Philadelphia Stars are a team without too much star power to their name as the season begins. Head coach Bart Andrus has coached at various levels of football, most recently in Canada. He also spent a brief time in the NFL as a position coach.

The team's quarterback, Bryan Scott, is another name fans may not know, even though he went No. 3 overall in the draft. Scott played at Division III Occidental and then headed to the CFL. He now has a chance to make a name for himself in the United States.

#1 - Pittsburgh Maulers

The Pittsburgh Maulers are under Kirby Wilson, who has spent over two decades as a running backs coach in the NFL. He now gets his first shot at leading a team in the professional ranks.

The Maulers have quarterback Kyle Lauletta, who last appeared with the Cleveland Browns. He is a former fourth-round pick by the New York Giants and is one of the more high-profile players in the entire USFL.

