What is Martavis Bryant's net worth? How much does the Vegas Vipers Wide Receiver earn?

Martavis Bryant is worth an estimated $4 million, and he accumulated his fortune thanks to a lengthy American football career.

Bryant played for the Clemson University football team, after which he got drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He remained part of the Steelers for three years before moving to the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

Bryant had a decent time with the Raiders but was released by the team following his violation of the NFL's league drug policy. He hasn't played in the NFL ever since.

Following the abrupt end of his NFL career, Bryant signed for the Canadian Football League powerhouse, the Toronto Argonauts. His time with the Argonauts did not go as planned, as he failed to make a single appearance for the side.

Since then, the 31-year-old has appeared on the training camp rosters of the Edmonton Elks and FCF Beasts without making a single competitive appearance.

Despite all his past disciplinary issues, tardiness, and all-around unavailability, the Vegas Vipers signed Bryant in 2023, hoping he would aid their quest for XFL glory.

Martavis Bryant is set to earn a guaranteed salary of $59,000 for the 2023 XFL season if he stays on the Vipers' roster. His contract will earn him a $5,000 base salary per game and a $1,000 bonus per win. Furthermore, he stands to make about $20,000 through a league-wide bonus package for active players.

While this money is markedly lower than the NFL's minimum salary of $750,000 for a full season, it is still better than nothing. Bryant has seen the best of both worlds, as he once signed a four-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers worth $2.659 million. However, he will likely need to work to get back to that level one day due to his availability issues.

There aren't many wide receivers in the 2023 iteration of the XFL as good as Martavis Bryant. We doubt that any has been on the same roster with the likes of Antonio Brown and Big Ben Roethlisberger.

However, the best ability is availability, and unfortunately, Bryant has yet to show that throughout his professional football career. The 2023 XFL season is a make-or-break tournament for the former Clemson University standout.

If he performs, we can bet his sports agent will be one busy man during the current NFL off-season. If he doesn't, it's business as usual for the once-promising prospect.

