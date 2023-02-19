Who is Hines Ward coaching? Exploring the Brahmas HC's coaching career

Hines Ward is a former football wide receiver who is currently serving as the head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas. The Brahmas is one of the eight teams that will feature in the 2023 XFL season.

The XFL played its first season in 2001. It made a comeback in 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league was discontinued mid-way. Former XFL founder Vince McMahon later filed for bankruptcy and sold the league to a consortium led by former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

The league did not play any games in 2021 and 2022 but has returned for the 2023 season. The league stated in July 2022 that three teams from last season were being replaced, while five former teams will return to the XFL.

San Antonio is one of three new cities that eventually took the place of the LA Wildcats. The home stadium of San Antonio is The Alamodome. Team Locations were revealed in the same year and Hines Ward was announced as the head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas.

The San Antonio Brahmas will play their first game against the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday.

Before joining the XFL, Ward worked with the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide outs as an offensive intern in August 2019. He started his coaching career in September 2019 after being hired by the New York Jets as a full-time offensive assistant.

The Florida Atlantic University Owls acquired Ward in 2021 to serve as the head coach's special assistant. He later took the position of the wide receiver's coach.

So far, two games have been played in Week 1 of the XFL season. The Arlington Renegades defeated the Vegas Vipers 22-20 in the league's opening game. In the second game, the Orlando Guardians suffered a 33-12 defeat against the Houston Roughnecks.

Hines Ward's NFL timeline

Salt Lake Stallions v Birmingham Iron

Hines Ward played 12 seasons in the NFL and all with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers drafted Ward as the 92nd overall pick in the third round of the 1998 NFL draft.

In his 12 seasons, he recorded 1,000 receptions on 1,558 targets for 12,083 yards and scored 85 touchdowns. His best performing seasons came from 2001 to 2004. In those four years, he had 381 receptions on 479 targets for 4,499 yards and 30 touchdowns.

He won two Super Bowl titles (2006, 2009) and made four Pro Bowl appearances (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004). Hines Ward was also selected thrice to the All Pro Second Team (2002, 2003, 2004).

