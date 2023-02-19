Who owns the Arlington Renegades? A closer look at the XFL team's owner in 2023

The Arlington Renegades got off to a great start in the 2023 XFL season, beating the Vegas Vipers 22-20 on Saturday. Bob Stoops' side produced a sensational comeback after trailing by 11 points at halftime.

Following their opening-day win, fans have been curious to learn more about the Renegades, especially their owners.

The Arlington-based outfit was founded as the Dallas Renegades by Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment. However, the team is owned and operated by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s Alpha Acquico.

The team was purchased by a consortium led by Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale (through Cardinale's fund RedBird Capital Partners) in 2020 when the group bought the XFL.

The Renegades play their home games at the Choctaw Stadium. They are part of the four teams that make up the north division of the league.

Arlington will be eager to carry forward their winning momentum into Week 2 of the 2023 XFL campaign.

Who will the Arlington Renegades face in Week 2 of the XFL 2023 season?

Arlington Renegades HC Bob Stoops

The Arlington Renegades managed to get a win in Week 1 against the Vegas Vipers on Saturday. Quarterback Drew Plitt was efficient in the offense as he completed 19 passes for 172 yards, helping the Renegades on three scoring drives.

However, Arlington will hope to improve their performance in Week 2 when they face the Houston Roughnecks. Renegades head coach Bob Stoops was pleased that his side got over the line in their first game of 2023 but admitted that his team could do better in many departments.

"We'll build on it," he said. "This was our first live action in the last five weeks, so youre going to have some hiccups. But overall, it was pretty clean."

Arlington's game against the Roughnecks will be played on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the crunch matchup live on ESPN2. The game can also be streamed live on ESPN+.

