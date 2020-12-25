Among Us with celebrity lyrics is the most hilarious thing people will find on the internet today

Among Us has been the source for so many memes on the internet after it shot up the popularity charts.

And now, Vanity Lessons has come up with an edition of the game that features celebrity singers and their lyrics.

The video features different famous musicians like Lana Del Ray, Adele, Nikki Minaj, and Taylor Swift, to name a few. Every singer behaves like players in Among Us lobbies, continuously spamming the chat to start the game.

Celebrity lyrics in Among Us

Ok but I didn't realize this video already has 1.5 million views in a week, I love you guys💕💕 pic.twitter.com/WYHp6TV7Y3 — Vanity (@VanityLessons) September 30, 2020

Lana Del Ray is seen as the Impostor, while Raini Rodriguez is in the spaceship's cockpit, where there are several sticks of dynamite.

Lana Del Ray calls for an emergency meeting and manages to have Katy Perry eliminated. As she gets ejected into space, the Blue Jeans singer looks on from the window of the space ship.

Right after, Beyonce gets murdered, and the blame is put on Britney Spears as she was spotted near the body. Based on Demi Lovato's statement, she's voted out. Then, in a twisted ending, Raini Rodrigues manages to blow the ship up and escapes in a UFO, along with Cardi B.

Although the entire video is documented in the text, watching it is so much funnier. And those who watched it also found it to be a great source of entertainment.

Make some more omg its good — 🦀 | ❀ $0.39 stan (@folksitionn) September 30, 2020

Yassss the best channel in the world 💕💕 sending love from Argentina🇦🇷 — 💫🖤𝕥𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕚🖤💫 (@trinirb21) September 30, 2020

This, however, isn't the first time someone has managed to make content on Among Us. There have been several funny shorts that have been made on the popular social deduction game.

Very recently, there was this two-part short film on Among Us, which brought the Crewmates and Impostors to life in 3D. It had a fantastic music track, which gave both the movies a scary feel.

Such community-created content acts as a measure of the reach that Among Us has. The higher the content generation, the more the reach of the game. Although the title is straightforward, it has very clearly grabbed the crowd's attention completely. Had the public not been interested in this game, such content would not have existed.