The popularity of a game like Among Us can be calculated from the amount of content the community generates based on the game.

And when it comes to Among Us, the content that the community has been generating after the game got popular, is simply amazing. It's also helped boost the popularity of the game many times over.

The Among Us movie

There are actually two parts to the movie. The first movie begins in Mira HQ, where an astronaut is seen trying to fix a sabotage. He slowly makes his way to the spot, only to see a bunch of dead crewmates.

The astronaut picks up a knife to protect himself but finds the impostor hot on his tail. After a chase, he ends up locking himself in what looks like the cockpit of the ship, where to his bad luck, the impostor moves in for the kill.

The second movie is based in Polus. And it talks about the origin of the impostor, in accordance with the lore of the game that was posted on reddit. It shows how the impostor made it to the ship and slowly began eliminating one crewmate at a time.

The entire voting sequence is also shown, and when an innocent crewmate is finally voted out, the impostor reveals themselves to the crewmate before they're ejected into space.

Advertisement

These two movies capture the essence of the game and bring it to life in 3D. It gives all the viewers a taste of how the game would feel if it were made with the 3D graphics that we see in the movie. The gripping music and the lighting of the movie also adds a nice little thriller feel to the entire film, which actually has the capacity to give viewers goosebumps.

The popularity of Among Us is very evident at this point of time. Also, the effort that the community invests into creating such content needs to be appreciated, because generating content, like the movies above, is quite a bit of work.