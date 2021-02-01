Among Us streamer skins: How to get Sykkuno's scarf, Corpse Husband's mask, and more for free

Among Us, the well-known social deduction game that dominated the market during the pandemic, is slowly seeing a decline in its popularity. With simplistic gameplay that can get boring after a while and the lack of new content, this decline was inevitable.

However, in an attempt to revive the game, a lot of popular streamers returned to the game to show off the new streamer specific skins that would soon be a part of Among Us.

These skins are not coming from the devs themselves but a developer from the Among Us community.

How to get Corpse Husband's mask and Sykunno's scarf in Among Us

Send me your custom Among Us Hats. pic.twitter.com/MJppfcg3Th — Ottomated (@Ottomated_) January 30, 2021

As mentioned earlier, these streamer skins aren't official releases. They're being developed by the developer who goes by the name Ottomated.

This individual was responsible for the Crewlink proximity chat, which allows players to talk to each other in Among Us, provided they're in close proximity to each other.

Items specific to Corpse Husband, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, and Dream are among the few items that will be available in Among Us soon enough.

Ottomated hasn't released the streamer skins to the public yet. They've just made it available to the streamers in question so that they can test it out and make content with it before it's released publicly.

Sykkuno: "Corpse omg! I AM CORPSE NOW"

Valkyrae: "I AM COPRSE! CHOKE ME"

Toast: "you guys all suck" pic.twitter.com/fF6O4YLjnr — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 29, 2021

Ottomated had sent out a tweet asking the followers to send them their custom Among Us hats. The community seized the opportunity and not only sent in custom hat art, but they also sent in some art which contained accessories that some of the popular streamers used as well.

As mentioned before, these hats and skins aren't available in-game yet. They'll likely be available soon, but there hasn't been any information about the release dates from Ottomated yet.

These skins won't really add to the gameplay, but it'll become easier for players to cosplay as their favorite streamers in Among Us. These streamer skins will also allow the streamers to personalize their characters even further in the game.