Among Us: What is the U+318D method and can it really give a blank name?

Among Us players could previously set a blank name in the game by using Unicode Character U+3164 to gain an advantage, but InnerSloth recently patched it out of the game.

Recent reports from the community suggested the discovery of a new Unicode character called the U+318D which allowed players to set an invisible name in Among Us.

However, after trying the same, it appears that Unicode character U+318D is not entirely transparent. Instead of an entire name, this Unicode character displays a small dot above the character's head.

In spite of being extremely tiny, the U+318D character does not allow players to make their names disappear completely. Nevertheless, a tiny dot is much easier to miss than an entire word or name, thus making the U+318D process an extremely viable option when hiding in a tight corner.

Here's how players can replicate the U+318D process and replace their names in Among Us with a tiny dot.

U+318D process in Among Us

To replace their names with Unicode character U+318D in Among Us, players need to follow a series of steps. These steps are:

Advertisement

Open a preferable browser.

Click here to visit the Unicode character website

Once the website loads completely, tap and hold/select the tiny dot between the two inverted commas present beside 'Character'.

'Copy' the selected character.

After this, the player needs to launch Among Us on their device and wait until the default 'Menu' screen loads.

Following this, players have to select the "Online" option.

Here, players can see a blank text box stating "Character Name" at the top of the menu.

Players need to paste character U+318D in this text box and click on OK.

Following all of these steps will result in the player having a tiny dot in place of their character's name. Having a tiny dot in place of an entire name ensures that the player can hide behind boxes and tight corners without getting spotted.

However, it is safe to say that InnerSloth are not really fond of players messing with display names, as the previous method was quickly patched out of the game. Nevertheless, fans can use this method as long as InnerSloth does not come out with another patch to fix the U+318D process.