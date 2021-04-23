Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast's birthday wishes for 11 year old fan move him to tears

Among Us squad, Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast have been taking over the internet this week with one of the most wholesome clips featuring an eleven-year-old fan named Derek.

With the pandemic hitting hard over the past years, people took a liking to the trio's Among Us content and found a certain sense of joy and happiness which was true for young Derek who was a big fan of Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast.

Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast bring tears of joy to 11 year old fan Derek

As an avid fan of the Amigops, Derek's family took note and put together something special for his birthday. Derek's cousin managed to get on each streamer's livestream and requested a birthday shoutout to their little brother Derek. The three content creators gladly obliged, each sending him birthday wishes with Disguised Toast having a longer message for the little fan.

“Derek, happy 11th birthday. Your cousin cares a lot about you, Derek, and they want you to have a happy birthday. Keep staying sus!” - Disguised Toast

Overwhelmed with emotion after seeing his favorite streamers personally greet him on his birthday, Derek was moved and burst into tears of joy, embracing his family. The family shared a heartfelt thank you to Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast as well.

you guys have been everything to him the past few months. best birthday gift ever! love you guys <3

The clip has been winning over hearts across the internet as the tweet sits at over 18k likes at the time of writing and serves as a ray of positivity when the times are still quite grim.

