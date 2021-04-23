Disguised Toast says he is done with Among Us

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, in a recent stream, said that he was done with Among Us. He addressed his decreased Among Us content in the video and said that the craze behind the game was finally dying down.

Among Us is a popular social deduction game that rose to popularity when the pandemic was at its peak. However, as the days have passed, the game's popularity has seen a steady decline, as highlighted by Disguised Toast.

He says that he enjoyed playing with his friends. He also said that the viewers enjoyed the human aspect of it, but that's about it.

Disguised Toast is made with Among Us

In the video, Disguised Toast says that he isn't having fun in Among Us anymore. He says that there are only so many ways people can say they weren't the Impostor. Every possible marination method has been done, and all possible strategies have already been executed.

Despite the new map in the game, there's no excitement in it anymore. No matter what the developers do, the core mechanics will always remain the same in Among Us. The only way to play around with the game's mechanics is by adding new roles to the game. But according to Disguised Toast, that would make things more complicated in the game.

He said,

"Every marination, every backstab, every lie, every vent strategy, I can't come up with anything new anymore. There's only so many ways I can say it wasn't me. So I'll probably be slowing down the Among Us content."

He added that,

"You can't really change the core gameplay of it. Unless you want to add special roles, which I think makes it a little more complicated."

While Disguised Toast's statements are slightly concerning the game's future, Innersloth Studios recently highlighted the upcoming features in its next update.

in case u didn't know, here's what we're planning for the next big update!



⭐️ 15 player lobbies

⭐️ new player colors

⭐️ improved art style



also!! bug fixes and more improvements coming too, thank u for your patience 🙏 we're finally catching up yeeeeeeeeeeeee pic.twitter.com/0rZkgeKq4o — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 20, 2021

In a tweet, the developers went on to say that the next update would bring 15 player lobbies and new player colors to the game. They also spoke about improving the art style in Among Us and fixing a few bugs plaguing the game.

The larger player lobby may come as a welcome change to Among Us. Only time will tell whether the game can return to its former glory.