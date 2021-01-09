Full list of Among Us tasks in 2021

Among Us is a murder-mystery party-style game that can be played with between four and ten players in a single lobby. There are three maps accessible in the game: The Skeld, MIRA HQ, and Polus. Each arena has different short, normal, or long tasks that should be finished by the Crewmates.

This article lists all the available tasks for the Crewmates in all three maps of Among Us.

Detailing all the tasks in Among Us in 2021

Tasks on the Skeld map

The Skeld is the most well-known map in Among Us, and a large portion of the players play here. Here are the tasks to be performed in this arena:

The Admin Swipe card task in The Skeld

Admin: Swipe Card

Swipe Card Cafeteria: Upload Data, Empty garbage

Upload Data, Empty garbage Communications: Upload data, Divert power to communications

Upload data, Divert power to communications Electrical: Upload data, Fix wiring, Calibrate distributor

Upload data, Fix wiring, Calibrate distributor Engines: Align engine output, Divert Power to Upper engine, Divert power to lower engine

Align engine output, Divert Power to Upper engine, Divert power to lower engine MedBay: Submit Scan, Inspect sample

Submit Scan, Inspect sample Navigation: Chart course, Upload data, Divert power to Navigation, Stabilize steering

Chart course, Upload data, Divert power to Navigation, Stabilize steering O2: Empty chute, Divert power to O2, Clean O2 filter

Empty chute, Divert power to O2, Clean O2 filter Reactor: Start reactor, Unlock manifolds

Start reactor, Unlock manifolds Security: Divert Power to security

Divert Power to security Shields: Prime Shields, Divert power to shields

Prime Shields, Divert power to shields Storage : Fuel engines

: Fuel engines Weapons: Clear Asteroids, Upload data, Divert Power to Weapons

Tasks on MIRA HQ

MIRA HQ is the smallest map in Among Us and has 12 accessible tasks for the players::

Admin: Prime Shield, Chart Course, Divert power to admin, Enter ID code

Prime Shield, Chart Course, Divert power to admin, Enter ID code Hallway: Fix Wiring

Fix Wiring Reactor : Start Reactor, Unlock Manifolds

: Start Reactor, Unlock Manifolds Storage : Water plants

: Water plants Laboratory : Divert power to Laboratory, Assemble artifact, Sort samples

: Divert power to Laboratory, Assemble artifact, Sort samples Balcony : Clear Asteroids, Measure weather

: Clear Asteroids, Measure weather Cafeteria : Divert power to the cafeteria, Buy beverage, empty garbage

: Divert power to the cafeteria, Buy beverage, empty garbage Communications : Divert power to communications

: Divert power to communications Medbay : Submit Scan, Divert power to Medbay

: Submit Scan, Divert power to Medbay Greenhouse : Divert power to greenhouse, Clean 02 filter

: Divert power to greenhouse, Clean 02 filter Office : Divert power to office, process data

: Divert power to office, process data Launchpad: Fuel Engines, Divert power to Launchpad, Run Diagnostic

Tasks on Polus

Replacing jugs in Polus (Image via BlueStacks)

Polus is the biggest arena in Among Us and also consists of 12 task slots on the map:

Boiler Room : Open waterways, replace water jug

: Open waterways, replace water jug MedBay: Submit Scan, Inspect sample

Submit Scan, Inspect sample Storage : Fuel engines

: Fuel engines Weapons : Clear asteroids, upload data

: Clear asteroids, upload data O2 : Upload data, empty garbage, monitor tree, fill canisters

: Upload data, empty garbage, monitor tree, fill canisters Communications : Reboot wifi

: Reboot wifi Dropship : Chart course, Insert keys

: Chart course, Insert keys Office : Swipe card, upload data, scan boarding pass

: Swipe card, upload data, scan boarding pass Outside : Fix Weather Nodes, Record temperature

: Fix Weather Nodes, Record temperature Electrical : Upload data, fix wiring

: Upload data, fix wiring Laboratory : Repair drill, Record temperature, align telescope

: Repair drill, Record temperature, align telescope Specimen room: Start reactor, upload data, unlock manifolds, store artifacts

