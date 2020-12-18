How to access the new Among Us 'AirShip' map early on Nintendo Switch

Among Us, the world's most popular social deduction game, is finally available on the Nintendo Switch.

And for many, this console may be considered the 'chosen one' amongst all platforms on which this game is available.

This is because players can play the new airship map in Among Us on the Nintendo Switch even before it has officially released, thanks to a bug. Although they need to make minor adjustments in the settings to launch this map, it's not that big of a deal.

Guide to play Among Us' Airship map on Nintendo Switch

Launching this map on the Nintendo Switch is not difficult:

Players need to create a local game to begin with. Once the game is created, they can head to the laptop in the lobby and hit the customize button. Users then have to select the "Airship" map after scrolling to the Game tab. Once done, they must leave the lobby and start a new game without changing the settings. Once four or more players have joined, the game can be launched.

If the steps mentioned above are done correctly, then the game launches the Airship map in Among Us.

This method can be used on the Nintendo Switch only. That Among Us is on this platform has come as a surprise to some players, while others are excited to play this new map with friends.

As this map was released on Nintendo Switch because of a glitch, there are a few bugs in it.

These bugs shouldn't be an issue because the map hasn't been officially released yet. By the time it comes out in Among Us, all the bugs will be ironed out.

Airship releases in early 2021, as per information from the developers.