New bug lets Nintendo Switch Among Us players play on the Airship map

A bug in the Nintendo Switch version of Among Us allows players to play on the unreleased Airship map before intended.

Currently, the Airship map includes some broken or unfinished tasks which players can lock the player in place, rendering the map unplayable in a real game. Despite this, some players have loaded into the map in order to test out the new tasks and scope out the layout.

What is the Airship in Among Us?

The Toppat Airship is planned to release early next year for all consoles and devices. The fourth Among Us map will be the biggest map in the game upon its release.

A key reason why this new Among Us map hasn’t been released yet is that this map features entirely new and original tasks for players to complete, all of which need to be drawn, animated, and rendered individually.

On top of these new tasks, this map also has some unique map features which significantly adjust how the game plays. Notably, this Among Us map has multiple levels for players to traverse between, making use of the various ladders as they do.

The next Among Us map will also feature a variable range of sight. During one of the videos showcasing some of the new tasks on the map, the player enters a darkroom to develop photos. While inside the darkroom, line of sight is reduced to just that area, with players unable to see outside. This is similar to the way the one-way glass works on MIRA HQ.

What is still unknown?

Throughout the course of the unofficial Among Us Airship showcase, one piece of missing information is the map’s vent network. With this map being the biggest map in the game, the vent structure will be an important way for imposters to get ahead of other players.

Hopefully this map also inspires Innersloth to adjust the maximum player count for games of Among Us. Given the grand scope and scale of the Airship, it would be an excellent map to play with 15 or more players, although that would necessitate developing and including new base colors for players to play as.

It won’t be too long before Among Us playgroups can try out the Airship for themselves, though Switch players can get an early peek for now.