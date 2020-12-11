First look at the Toppat Airship, a new Among Us map, at The Game Awards

With The Game Awards live right now, Innersloth has taken the opportunity to reveal their newest map for Among Us.

Among Us was nominated for two awards, winning both the Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer Game awards. In addition to winning, Innersloth gave fans an early look at the fourth map in Among Us.

☀️ THE AIRSHIP - A new map coming early 2021 ☀️



Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

🔹 all new tasks

🔹 your choice of what room to start in

🔹 ladders?!

🔹 and more?



But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around... pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

First impressions of the new Among Us map

It was common knowledge before The Game Awards began that the newest map in Among Us was planned to be the biggest map in the game. Now, with the full scale of that map revealed, it’s obvious that this map has the potential to provide Among Us playgroups with a unique experience.

The size of the map is certainly its most defining feature. One legitimate concern about this map is that its size could make it more difficult for crewmates to keep an eye on each other. Such a large map, with so many small corners to hide in, could result in imposters being able to score kills without too much risk.

However, for more experienced playgroups, this feature could actually make the map a fan-favorite as it can give imposters the added boost they need to keep more experienced groups on their toes.

New features revealed during The Game Awards

sooon! — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

The actual reveal for The Airship showed off some of the map’s new tasks, in addition to some unique features that will be interesting to test. Most notably, players will be given the option to start in one of three locations at the end of each meeting.

Advertisement

This not only has the obvious benefit of allowing players to start nearer to their preferred locations following a meeting but it also has the potential to affect the game in other ways.

For example, one of the current uses for calling meetings is to get all players together in one location. When playing on The Airship, however, players won’t be guaranteed to end meetings near their preferred player. This has the potential to lead to interesting meta developments in more experienced Among Us playgroups.

This is all in addition to a complete new suite of tasks featured on the map. At the moment, The Airship is scheduled to arrive early in 2021.