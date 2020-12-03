Best ways to catch imposters in Among Us

When it comes to strategy in Among Us, most techniques and tactics revolve around playing as an imposter and getting away with murder, but sometimes, it helps to have a plan for catching the imposters in your midst.

Staying one step ahead of the imposters and coordinating with the other crewmates is a great way to make the investigation process as fun and involved as possible.

Of course, every strategy will have a counter strategy, and it’s up to both crewmates and imposters to adapt and develop strategies to beat one another. However, these are great tips to get an investigation off on the right foot.

Finding the imposters Among Us

Before engaging in any actual methodology, it’s important for the investigating crewmates in Among Us to be aware of a few things. First of all, investigating requires a certain degree of confidence in one’s ability.

So often do members of the crew suggest that someone is suspicious, only to give them the benefit of the doubt for seemingly no reason. If someone seems very suspicious and there’s almost no chance for it to have been someone else, vote them off.

That’s not to say the crew should just follow through on every random accusation, but rather that the crew can’t always afford to hold out for total certainty. With good imposters, there will almost always be some uncertainty. It’s the imposters’ job to exploit that uncertainty, and it’s the crew’s job to see through it.

Coordination is king

Depending on the specifics of each player’s Among Us playgroup, crew coordination can be either something easy and natural that happens on a whim or something that feels more like herding cats.

Regardless, any degree of coordination will make it easier on the crewmates when it comes to finding imposters.

Coordination in Among Us can amount to something as simple as organizing a group for hard clearing with the medbay scanner or dividing players into pairs to keep an eye on one another.

In general, it doesn’t matter how strong or tight knit an individual strategy is, because no matter what, the imposters Among Us will eventually find a way to circumvent it or turn it against the crew.

Keep track of other players

In general, Among Us players tend to play very differently when playing either imposter or crewmate. This is because they are mostly concerned with accomplishing the goal right in front of them and they can often forget the underlying mindgame.

Among Us crewmates can use this to their advantage and try to notice if someone is playing out of character. If someone who talks a lot is suddenly very quiet in meetings, it might be worth it to call them out.

Likewise, if someone is known for simply going from task to task is suddenly doing nothing for long periods of time then it absolutely should be looked into.

Take risks

When it comes to Among Us, there is no such thing as perfect play. At a certain point, players are going to have to take risks. This could mean anything from voting on someone without certainty, or sticking close to someone who seems suspicious.

So long as these risks are taken carefully, it can be what pushes the investigation to its conclusion and finally leads to figuring out who the imposters are.

A common strategy in some Among Us playgroups is to bait an imposter into killing someone in a way that the crew should be able to figure out exactly who did it by process of elimination.

Of course, there are risks and it’s always possible for a smooth talking imposter to wiggle out of a suspicious situation.

No matter what, it’s important to form a plan and carry it out. At the end of the day, having any plan is better than simply wandering around just hoping to stumble onto someone red handed.