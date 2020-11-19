Innersloth teases new map for Among Us - Everything we know so far

Innersloth recently shared an image of their newest Among Us map on Twitter.

The picture shows us a few familiar icons, such as a download station, a power diverter switch, and a vent right in the middle. In addition to that, the image shows what appears to be a new outfit in Among Us, with one of the crewmates sporting a comically large red moustache, top hat, and metal covering their left half.

🚀 Welcome to the official Among Us Twitter 🚀



Get all the news, peeks, and fun shenanigans here and become a part of the crew.



Here's a special look at the NEW Among Us map! (For your eyes only!!) (Don't show the impostors!!) pic.twitter.com/FrCkK7ZcnI — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2020

What is this new map for Among Us?

Prior to this image, available information for the fourth map in Among Us was severely limited. There were certain inferences that could be made, such as that the map would likely feature the standard sabotages and most of the universal tasks like wires, but little could be known for certain beyond that.

The Innersloth developers have additionally offered some of their own insight regarding the fourth map, most notably talking about its theme and size.

Marcus Bromander has already mentioned that this new map would be the largest one available upon its release. He has also mentioned in the past that this map would have a theme which tied into his previous title, the Henry Stickmin series.

Bromander has also stated that this fourth map would feature some new tasks for players to complete, but as of yet, there hasn’t been any further information regarding the map, tasks, or the exact layout of the location.

Fan reactions have been good

thank you :) the team is working real hard on it! — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 19, 2020

Advertisement

With Victoria Tran, Innersloth’s newest community director, at the helm of the new official Among Us twitter page, Innersloth has been able to have a more direct link between themselves and their fans. At the moment, Tran has been engaging with fans on twitter seemingly non-stop for the last 24 hours.

While this alone might be an interesting feat, it’s important for fans, as it provides a new and dedicated avenue for them to communicate with the developers in a way that doesn’t occupy their time.

It will be interesting to see how Tran’s inclusion on the team changes Innersloth’s communications strategies, but it won’t be until things calm down that we can really judge.

For now, Tran seems to be enjoying her new post, and shows a level of dedication needed to manage a fanbase as large and involved as Among Us.