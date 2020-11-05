Among Us: What do we know about the new map?

Innersloth is planning to bring a fourth map into Among Us, free of charge, and it will reportedly have a unique theme that ties it into Marcus “PuffballsUnited” Bromander’s previous game series - Henry Stickmin.

The Henry Stickmin series features a comical art style and silly puzzles, and would fit right in within the world of Among Us.

What can Henry Stickmin tell us about Among Us?

While it’s been confirmed that the new map will be Henry Stickmin themed, a lot of Bromander’s prior game series have already made its way into Among Us. Anyone who has purchased the Stickmin Pet Bundle on Steam has seen a taste of what the Henry Stickmin games have given Among Us.

Pets aside, the Henry Stickmin games employ a kind of slapstick humor that has also made its way into Among Us, courtesy of Bromander’s art direction. We can infer that the next map for Among Us will likely feature a similar comic style as well.

We don’t know exactly how this will be portrayed in Among Us. We know the fourth map will be larger than any other Among Us map, and will come with some unique tasks. The tasks could be one avenue for Bromander to incorporate connections to his previous series, although we won’t know for sure until more information is revealed.

What exactly is the Henry Stickmin Series?

Henry Stickmin is a series of vignette style games that involve players making choices that have (often comical) consequences. The game is described as “A choose-your-own-path, where failing is more fun than succeeding.”

Players are presented with a situation and a series of choices. Correct choices will move the game forward and allow players to progress, while incorrect choices reward the player with fairly funny fail-states.

The entire collection is currently available on Steam, and there likely won’t be any further additions to the series. When asked about whether he would return to the series in the future, Bromander replied

“No, I've done everything I set out to do with those types of games. They are extremely time consuming to make, and don't have that much replayability. It's time for me to move on to bigger games, like Among Us.”

It’s worth checking out in its entirety for someone who enjoys Bromander’s type of humor.

What can we expect from the fourth map in Among Us?

At the moment, we don’t know what to expect until the new map releases. Its likely that there will be jokes and references, and anyone who has played through the Henry Stickmin series, will at least be able to find them.

However, aside from that, it’s hard to say anything more than that there will be tasks, sabotages, and vents.