Prop Hunt comes to Among Us, fan teaches players how to play Prop Hunt

Prop Hunt is now playable in Among Us, but it requires a fairly high amount of work to play.

I was gonna go to sleep but then I started watching videos of people playing among us prop hunt and now im addicted 😂😂😂 — milfmomma (Juicydolphins) (@Juicydolphins) November 25, 2020

An Among Us modder named Spect0rr released his own Among Us Prop Hunt pack alongside a video showing other players how to make their own Prop Hunt mods.

This mod removes all player sprites from the game and allows players to wear hats that look like assets found in-game, making it much harder for the imposter to find and kill the other players.

We tried prop hunt on among us, Not perfect but we will get it next time I play! https://t.co/UkpIGpb7TA pic.twitter.com/yY57hP4G1v — H2O Delirious (@H2ODelirious) November 24, 2020

Among Us Prop Hunt guide

In Spect0rr’s video, he details everything players will need to know to play this mod. To play, players will need to:

Download the Unity Assets Bundle Extractor found here (Download either the 32 or 64-bit version, depending on which computer is being used, and extract it)

Download Spect0rr’s mod pack here

Launch the Assets Bundle Extractor

Click File > Load Package File > [Spect0rr’s mod pack name].emip

Check all boxes

Right-click Among Us on Steam > Browse local files > Among Us_Data

Copy the path to the Among Us_Data folder (click the space to the right of the folder name in the file path bar)

Paste the copied path into the Base Folder Bar on the Unity Assets Bundle Extractor > Click OK

Select the final type database from the list > Click OK

Click File > Save > Save

Move the saved file to the Among Us_Data folder and replace the file already there

Once this is done, Among Us should have several hats that look like various map assets, such as vents or buttons. But this won’t be enough to play Prop Hunt. Another thing to note is that this mod is strictly a local mod, meaning that what is seen on the modded computer isn’t necessarily what is seen on other computers.

For this mod to work, all players in the game have to be using the same mod pack. Additionally, players will still have name tags. Within Spect0rr’s video, he details how players can play on a specific server called skeld.net. However, Spect0rr has also released another local mod that removes name tags as well.

Removing Name Tags for Among Us Prop Hunt

This next process involves downloading yet another mod pack. To have name tags hidden players must:

Download Spect0rr’s no name tag mod here

Use the Unity Assets Bundle Extractor to extract the mod (File > Load Assets File > No Nickname.emip)

Check all boxes, paste the Among Us_Data folder file path into the Base Folder bar, and click OK

Select the final option from the list > Click OK

File > Save > Save

Move the saved file to the Among Us_Data Folder and replace the file already there

This mod, like the previous one, is entirely local. This means that this mod makes name tags invisible on the modded machine but will have no effect on unmodded machines. As a result, to play Prop Hunt in Among Us all players will need to download and install these mods.