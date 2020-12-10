New Among Us map to be revealed tomorrow at The Game Awards

The much anticipated fourth map in Among Us is set to be revealed tomorrow at The Game Awards.

Among Us is currently nominated for two awards at The Game Awards, one for Best Mobile Game and one for Best Multiplayer Game. The Game Awards will begin streaming live tomorrow at 6:30 PM ET.

revealing a look at the new map tomorrow for the #TheGameAwards AHH!!



and we've got even more secret things for december HSKSHFDJSS so anxious to tell everyone wqhat's going on 💦 CANT WAIT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4gRItOI3F9 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 9, 2020

Among Us fourth map reveal coming soon

Innersloth’s newest Among Us map will be revealed tomorrow and will likely come with its own unique tasks and puzzles for players to try out. This new content should be useful for many Among Us playgroups who are quickly approaching a critical mass of knowledge about the game.

At the moment, some Among Us playgroups have reached a point where the group’s collective knowledge about the game, maps, tasks, and playstyles is so high, that games can boil down to a series of meta calls and deduction from highly specific pieces of information.

It will be interesting to see if the new map will be harder or easier to collectively piece together. If the map is designed in such a way that regular reliable information is difficult to come by then it could force these playgroups to adapt to a type of playstyle that relies on alternative methods of identifying imposters.

This could cause these Among Us playgroups to pivot, perhaps forcing them to use what they know about their fellow players rather than what they know about specific tasks to gather information.

no im sorry — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 9, 2020

Of course, the alternative is also possible

Knowing that the fourth map is set to be the largest map in the game it could also be that the tasks on this map are more reliable and useful at the cost of being most spread out and difficult to access.

This would help counter the fact that the larger map will inherently benefit the imposters in Among Us, as it will make it easier for them to score kills without being detected by other nearby players.

The Game Awards will air for most of tomorrow evening, and Among Us isn’t the only game promising to reveal or announce something. Be sure to check it out, either live on stream or follow the action on Twitter.