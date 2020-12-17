Comedians will be playing Among Us for charity tonight

A group of “competitive and argumentative people” will be playing Among Us later today, in an effort to raise money for Feeding America, a charity organization whose goal is in their name.

This Among Us event will be helmed by comedy actor, writer, and podcaster Paul Scheer alongside names like Jason Matzoukas (The Disaster Artist, Big Mouth), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, Kroll Show), and Rob Huebel (Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town, Childrens Hospital). Fans can watch them play Among Us on Paul Scheer’s Twitch channel, and they’ll be accepting donations on Tiltify.

There’s no way @paulscheer is an imposter! He’s bringing everyone together to raise funds and help provide meals to our neighbors. https://t.co/OaAFzNCwGt — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) December 16, 2020

Funny people playing Among Us

Surprisingly, this setup isn’t being used all that frequently. Among Us has been an excellent game and internet phenomenon that allows streamers to showcase their personalities front and center as part of the game, and is partly why the game caught on so quickly among content creators.

Among Us is simple and one of the game’s core mechanics is the ability to talk to people and be charismatic, something which content creators have been exploiting generously over the last few months. But talking to people and being charismatic isn’t something unique to streamers, with some people being fortunate enough to have made a more traditional career off of exactly those two skills.

Actos, comedians, and politicians all rely heavily on their ability to communicate clearly to an audience, and to speak with charming confidence in a variety of situations. The only thing more surprising than seeing various actors, comedians, and politicians adopt the game as part of a live streamed event is the fact that more of them haven’t yet managed to do the same.

Charity Among Us

so you can join in the chat and be eligible to win prizes — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) December 15, 2020

Prior to the Scheer Among Us charity event, a few others have done their own Among Us event for charity. The Bad Dog Comedy Theater ran its own 24 hours charity Among Us event which included the likes of Colin Mochrie from Whose Line Is It Anyway? and well-known and well-liked voice actors like Mark Meer and David Hayter.

Other than them, American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Canadian Member of Parliament Jagmeet Singh arranged to do their own Among Us stream to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Among Us is a great game for people to stream as it allows them plenty of opportunities to engage with the other players and their audience in a way that other games don’t really allow for. Hopefully Scheer’s Among Us stream helps cement the game in charity circles.