Yogscast hosts Jingle Jam Among Us charity stream

The Yogscast is hosting a Jingle Jam charity stream to help raise money for a new Bristol Children’s Hospital by playing Among Us and running other fun events on stream.

Fans of the stream and charity can check out the Among Us stream either on Twitch or through the Jingle Jam Charity page. The full schedule of the Yogscast charity event can also be seen on their Twitter, with most of December 8th being dedicated to big Among Us events.

WEEK 2 LET'S GOOOOOO! #JingleJam2020



Get the Jingle Jam 2020 Games Bundle here: https://t.co/u0BC7hAFKO



Watch the Jingle Jam streams here: https://t.co/Gd2XjkjQYW pic.twitter.com/6eKTLT1jjQ — The Yogscast (@yogscast) December 8, 2020

Raising money through Among Us

This isn’t the first time Among Us has been used to help raise money for a good cause. Recently, American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Canadian Member of Parliament Jagmeet Singh raised over $200,000 for COVID-19 relief during their Among Us charity stream.

Similarly, Whose Line regular Colin Mochrie, and voice actors like Mark Meer and David Hayter contributed to an Among Us charity stream organized by the Bad Dog Comedy group.

Among Us has been an easy inclusion for charity events to run, as the game offers plenty of opportunities for audience engagement, while similarly allowing the participants to entertain and request donations simultaneously.

In much the same way that Among Us has helped streamers and content creators make a name for themselves, it helps charities get noticed and retain an audience.

For a group like Yogscast, these qualities are an added benefit, as the group already has its own dedicated fanbase to appeal to, in addition to the wider Among Us audience.

Yogscast charity event

Peep that HUGE @AmongUsGame stream chunk today ❤️



Watch the team at @yogscast stab each other in the back, donate to fantastic charities, and receive a Pet Bundle for the game (plus a ton of other games) as a thank you!https://t.co/9Y1uKjtz9r https://t.co/PhFKlFb8CN — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) December 8, 2020

At the moment, the two week long marathon charity event has managed to raise £1.5 million (~$2 million) through their efforts.

Today is the eighth day of the Yogscast charity, and while today is mostly dedicated to playing Among Us, the rest of the week promises to have a number of exciting and creative events for viewers to watch. Don’t Starve, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and a DnD session are all still left on the week’s schedule.

It’s exciting to see that Yogscast is already able to contribute so much towards the construction of a new hospital, but they can always use more. With the pandemic seeming to surge to new heights almost every day, it’s important that better infrastructure is created to help in fighting this pandemic.