Among Us makes a splash on Congress, more politicians to make a move to Twitch

Among Us has helped contribute to Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s efforts to raise money in a COVID-19 relief effort.

After raising over $200,000 in relief aid through her latest Among Us stream, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed that some of her fellow Congresspeople have talked to her about setting up their own Twitch streams.

During an interview with TMZ, Ocasio-Cortez named representatives Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush as two of her colleagues who have asked about setting up future Twitch streams.

Some interesting discussions in AOC and Jagmeet Singh’s 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 Among Us livestream game pic.twitter.com/ghdUt66aZW — ⟭⟬ᴮᴱRen⁷⟬⟭ (@renkiger) November 28, 2020

How AOC uses Among Us to save lives

Representative Ocasio-Cortez was able to raise so much money by playing Among Us with well-known streamers and a popular Canadian Member of Parliament that she attracted a wide audience of spectators curious about the novel stream.

Once the Among Us stream is set up, Ocasio-Cortez uses her charismatic personality to play the game and to engage with the other streamers and fans. She highlights the importance of raising funds for COVID-19 relief, putting herself out there in a way few other politicians ever have or would.

It’s important to stress that regardless of politics, the United States is in dire need of COVID assistance, and what AOC has managed to do with Among Us will undoubtedly help those who most need it.

This is why it’s exciting to hear that her efforts have been recognized by her fellow Congress members. As political gridlock prevents vitally important COVID aid from reaching the American people, Congresspeople like AOC have gotten creative and found other solutions to help the American people.

Will there be Congressional Among Us streams in the future?

Advertisement

It’s almost certain that there will be more Twitch and streamer engagement in the future, especially as younger, more tech-savvy people start entering Congress. It’s likely that Among Us will be featured again, either by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or one of the other Congresspeople who have expressed their interest.

Hopefully, the United States won’t require this kind of charitable aid for too much longer. However, until action is taken, it’s at least good to know that Among Us has helped contribute to American relief efforts.