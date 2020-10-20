U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to stream Among Us to encourage voting

A popular member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, wants the 14th district of New York in Among Us, using it as an opportunity to encourage Americans to vote in the upcoming election. After making the announcement yesterday on Twitter, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez reportedly received attention from multiple Among Us streamers hoping to stream with her.

Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

For those who don’t follow American politics, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a congresswoman who represents New York’s 14th district (parts of Queens and The Bronx) in the U.S. House of Representatives. She’s made a name for herself for being tough on establishment politicians, and being a progressive voice. She also has an uncanny ability to connect with younger voters, especially millennials, by acknowledging the problems faced by that generation.

Her tenure as a congresswoman has been relatively short but impactful, coming into office after winning the 2018 midterm election against incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, who had held the seat since 1999.

Her Twitch account has nearly 200,000 followers despite never streaming, and can be found here.

Who would you want to watch in a game together? ⬇️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Let’s do it! I’ll set up and account and get some streaming equipment today — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Don’t worry everyone - I haven’t streamed yet! Spent tonight setting up accounts, mods, streaming & run throughs. Hoping to go live tomorrow night🤞🏽 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2020

Why is a U.S. Congresswoman streaming Among Us?

Representative Ocasio-Cortez stated that she intends to stream Among Us in support of the Get Out the Vote initiative. Voter turnout in the United States has a tendency to be quite low, and voter initiatives are one of the ways that people attempt to increase voter turnout.

Among Us ties in well with this as, unlike U.S. elections, people are generally quite eager to vote in Among Us. Indeed, Among Us can even serve as a microcosm for understanding how voting works, and voter strategy.

For example, one strategy used by imposters in Among Us involves trying to split up how other players vote in the hopes of increasing the chances for your own votes to succeed. For example, if you want to vote off an innocent crewmate in Among Us but only get 3 votes against them, you could still succeed so long as no other choice gets more than 2 votes.

While this can be done by dividing the crew votes, it’s more commonly achieved when players simply forget or refuse to vote, and instead choose to run out the clock.

In Among Us, not voting inherently gives more powers to those who do vote, including the imposters. Therefore, if you want your voice to be represented in Among Us, just like in any functioning democracy, then you should get out and vote come election day.

