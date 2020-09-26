Among Us currently has three maps for players to explore, do tasks, get lost in, and betray their friends within. These maps have a lot of variety and play very differently. Here, we’ll take a look at what each map offers and tips for how to play on each map.

Among Us: The Skeld Overview

The Skeld was the first map released on Among Us. The map is wide and sprawling, with pretty large distances between each task location. This makes the crew have to make long treks from location to location in order to make progress on their task bar.

Impostors, on the other hand, can make use of the ship’s vents in order to move around, but the vents are organized into small, localized vent networks. This prevents impostors from jumping around all over the map.

Despite the weaknesses of the Skeld map, it’s probably one of the easier locations for the crew. The reason is because an attentive crew can usually discover established patterns, and keep track of which players went where, allowing the crew as a group to reconstruct entire round cycles.

This is further complicated by the fact that The Skeld has one of the most useful security camera layouts, allowing a single crew to keep tabs on the movements of multiple players.

To combat this, the impostors in Among Us will need to find ways of introducing unreliable information, and punishing anyone who sticks too closely to the cameras.

Overall, The Skeld is perhaps the most crew friendly map in Among Us.

Among Us: Polus Overview

Polus is similar to The Skeld in that it has security cameras and a wide sprawling layout. Polus has a slightly more connected vent network, but also has an entire corner of the map walled off by decontamination chambers which can not be vented into. Because of this, even though the map is large, the tasks tend to be clustered together.

Crew who have to travel to this area are usually safer than elsewhere, if only because it’s a chore for impostors to go there and has a high risk of being detected, but it also cuts the crew within off from all possible information.

This map also has arguably the strongest sabotage scenario, being able to lock doors in addition to calling a critical sabotage. The critical sabotage on Polus, the seismic stabilizers, can only be solved by two players simultaneously interacting with a pad, requiring the crew to split up.

This situation balances out the map a bit more, and gives impostors a few more tools to play with in Among Us, making the map neither favor crew or impostor too greatly.

Among Us: MIRA HQ

MIRA HQ is the most different of all the maps. The map is small, filled with long hallways and tightly packed work stations. Additionally, the map lacks security cameras in lieu of a hallway sensor log that is difficult to read, let alone gain useful information from.

MIRA HQ also has the best connected and most useful vent network, with vents in almost every room on the map. An impostor can jump into a vent in the landing bay, pop out for a kill in the arboretum, jump back down and be in the cafeteria mingling over coffee before anyone even knows what happened.

O2 in this map also divides the crew across two ends of the map, while the reactor sabotage requires they waste time going through decontamination, giving the impostor more than enough tools to manipulate crew movement.

Overall, MIRA HQ is the map which most heavily favors impostors. This doesn’t mean it isn’t fun for the crew, however. Personally, it is my favorite map precisely because it makes the crew have to play more carefully, and because being seen in one location isn’t enough of an alibi for impostors.