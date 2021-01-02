How much Among Us can someone really play?

Among Us has been an internet-wide obsession for the last few months, but it’s fair to say that at a certain point, players may feel like they want to move one.

Among Us is a great game, one many players are happy to have played, but because it requires a sizable party of players to play optimally, and has just a limited amount of content, many players who binged Among Us are reaching the end of its longevity.

Anyone who feels ready to reduce the amount they play Among Us shouldn’t worry, there are plenty of other games out there to pick up the slack.

Sometimes you just gotta take one/multiple people for the home team. #UnfortunateSpacemen pic.twitter.com/cMJdsz7bxw — BobToasters (@BobToasters) August 1, 2020

“Among Us was fun, but I’m ready for something new”

In the wake of Among Us, many similar games have been able to get recognized. Other social deduction games were able to get their day in the limelight, if only for a brief moment. These include games like Unfortunate Spacemen, In Silence, Deceit, and Project Winter, who have all offered their own take on the 3D Social Deduction genre.

Some of these introduce elements beyond simply identifying who the imposter is, or make the game more about avoiding a monster rather than catching them. Depending on the game in question, these differences can amount to playing a different flavor of social deduction game, or almost a different genre instead.

Of course, what made Among Us so great was its ability to appeal to a wide range of players, and not just hardcore and dedicated gamers. The simplicity and accessibility of Among Us meant that anyone could pick it up and play it as an afternoon party game, inasmuch as players can party during COVID-times.

For players more interested in the party aspect of Among Us, there are a wide variety of fun and intriguing party games to play with friends online. The Jackbox games are great for anyone looking for a relaxing afternoon game with friends, but there are others like Fall Guys, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Quiplash, and even more involved games like Monster Prom.

These party games retain the emphasis on social skills that helped make Among Us so easy to pick up and play, and are great to play with small or large groups of online friends.

Playing other games doesn’t mean giving up on Among Us

First game of 2021, looks like it's going to be a good year #FallGuys #PS4sharehttps://t.co/BacPVG997M pic.twitter.com/KQ4NSrVaXP — aden⁷ | Zhongli simp (@almostjejune) December 31, 2020

Many people have reduced the amount they play Among Us to just playing on weekends with friends. Some have gone further, keeping the game as a fun thing to bring out for an hour during online social gatherings as part of a wider rotation of games.

Among Us doesn’t demand much from players, and it’s perfectly fine to pick up the game once in a while to play with friends, or just be thankful for what it led you to find. No matter what, there will always be something else out there.