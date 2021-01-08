Among Us was the most downloaded Switch game in December 2020

Among Us might have been a late arrival on the Nintendo Switch, but it seems to have earned enough of a following to become the most downloaded Switch game in December of 2020.

Among Us has a massive online player base at the moment, with the latest count putting the game at over half a billion players just last month.

Since then, Among Us has come out for the Nintendo Switch and has been announced for the Xbox as well.

Among Us continues to grow

i haven't even played among us that much on the switch how is it already top 5 — chelsie 🎀 yuzuru lockdown (@syIveon) December 23, 2020

What is surprising about Among Us is that the game has managed to sustain its growth much longer than anyone ever anticipated.

Among Us exploded through Twitter, Twitch and YouTube just a few months back. Despite starting to wane on Twitch, it has managed to find new growth in other places.

With Among Us coming out on new consoles for the first time since its release, its continued success comes as somewhat of a surprise.

perfectly timed moment on among us switch #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/yd0L2MH51s — Meowscles | RedPCat (@RedPCat) January 2, 2021

In the past three months, Among Us has managed to develop a massive fan following, develop ports for two new consoles, get a revamped merchandise shop, update the game’s customization options, and develop a brand new map. There is seemingly no way to put into perspective how much the game has managed to accomplish.

Among Us may be one of a kind

There may not be another game that had been languishing in obscurity for so long, only to get discovered so late in its lifespan and explode into a global phenomenon.

Outside the world of gaming, there are a few examples of works of art being discovered late in an artist’s career or even after their death, going on to reach critical and global acclaim. However, those pieces are nothing like games.

Among Us is unique because, unlike a book or painting, it requires a community to function. Anyone can pick up a copy of Stieg Larsson’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and enjoy it as much today as in 50 years.

With Among Us, finding the game in total isolation is meaningless. There is simply no way for a multiplayer game to have that kind of longevity; as soon as the players leave the game is effectively over.

In this way, Among Us is perhaps the only game that has ever truly come back from the brink of death without a major update from the developer.