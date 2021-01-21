Innersloth answers why they don’t just hire more people to work on Among Us

Among Us has been a wildly successful game for the past three months, but development on the game seems to have stalled, as fans eagerly await further updates.

latest dev log is up!!



read all about:

🎈 our december recap

🎈 status update on accounts

🎈 what's taking so long??

🎈 what's next



— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 19, 2021

During the recent developer blog, Innersloth outright addressed this concern in a brief paragraph discussing the future of Among Us development. In it, they stated that there are numerous obstacles to avoid when hiring new talent to work on an Indie game. They said that they need to do it correctly or it could cost the studio dearly, but that they are moving forward and exploring their options slowly and steadily.

Why is development on Among Us slow?

One thing this developer update is keen to point out is that development for Among Us hasn’t necessarily stopped, it just moved towards the parts of the game that players don’t get to see as much.

For example, although Among Us hasn’t seen any significant changes throughout the past few months (from the developers anyway), it has been ported to the Nintendo Switch. There is even a port for the Xbox coming up, and it has been released on the Epic Games Store.

Each of these takes at least some amount of development time which players can often ignore, as it doesn’t directly affect the game as played on other systems.

Innersloth also mentions how they could never have predicted that Among Us would turn into a global phenomenon.

“Among Us gained incredible traction pretty late into 2020 that we weren’t expecting, and that meant A LOT of change for us. Not to dive into too much organizational stuff, but not only did we need to switch back to working on Among Us after thinking it was done, but we also needed to set ourselves up more sustainably to work on the game. … Originally it was just 3 friends working together (and now I'm here to make 4, hi), but if we wanted this to work long term and hire up, we needed to streamline things.” - Innersloth

Future plans for Among Us

— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 18, 2021

During this developer update, Innersloth also reminded fans that they are still working on developing an accounts feature. This is still in progress, and most of the delay is because they want to make sure that this feature isn’t done poorly when it’s finally implemented.

Unfortunately, through the course of this blog post, Innersloth wasn’t able to give any exact dates, something which is normal for their development process. Innersloth likely understands how problematic it can be to be tied down to a specific release date or schedule and wants to avoid making any such announcements until they are ready to go.

So as unfortunate as it is for fans, at the moment, the only thing there is to do is wait for Innersloth to sort out their organization and release content as and when they complete it.