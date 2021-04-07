The most broken Among Us Airship glitches players need to try

The much-awaited Among Us Airship map is finally here. This map is probably the biggest map in the game for now. It's only been a week since the new map was released, but players have already begun spotting some glitches in the Among Us Airship map.

Among Us is a social deduction game that took the gaming world by storm in 2020. The game provided players with the social interaction that they desperately needed at that point in time. The Among Us Airship map was announced at The Game Awards 2020 and was scheduled to go live in early 2021. Innersloth Studios released the map on 31 March 2021, making the Among Us Airship map the 4th one in the game.

Glitches in the Among Us Airship map

Before going any further, it's worth noting that these glitches were exploited in the free play mode only. These glitches may or may not work in online gameplay for Among Us.

The Among Us Airship map has a few tasks that are extremely long and tedious. One such task is the sort records task. However, there's a glitch associated with it. Players need to head over to the Records Room and collect just one record from the center table.

Image via YouTube ( AlexAcePlays )

Once done, they need to move up to the drawer and pull it out. Players then need to spam click on the empty space a couple of times. Doing this completes the task almost instantly. This method only works on mobile and PC.

The second glitch involves collecting the towels in the Shower Room. Players are required to collect the towels which are strewn all over the map and then put them in a basket.

Image via YouTube ( AlexAcePlays )

Instead of carrying it all over from the top, players can just drag the towels towards the undersides of the basket, completing the task. Players use this method to complete the task quickly.

The third glitch involves teleporting out and exploring the entire map. Players need to wait for the "avert crash course" sabotage to get triggered. Once triggered, just as the helicopter is about to strike the airship, players need to begin climbing the ladder and then quickly click on the "x" button on the message that appears. Players can now roam about on the entire map.

Image via YouTube ( AlexAcePlays )

Finally, there's a glitch in the Among Us Airship map that involves the telepad. Players need to keep spamming the spacebar button once they're on the telepad which grants players the ability to use the telepad first.

Image via YouTube ( AlexAcePlays )

And once the players are on the telepad, and the "use" button turns gray, players are literally invincible, and cannot be killed by the impostor.

If these glitches fail to work, there's a high chance that they've been patched out already.

Overall, these glitches in the Among Us Airship map are fun to use while trolling friends, however, since these glitches grant players an unfair advantage over the others, it's recommended that players refrain from exploiting these glitches in games.