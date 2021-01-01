Top 3 games to play in 2021 instead of Among Us

Developed by InnerSloth studios, Among Us is a game that took the social deduction genre by storm and is currently ruling the gaming markets. It gave people the kind of social interaction they needed while maintaining a safe distance from others.

However, given the type of gameplay that Among Us has, there's a high chance that people would lose interest in the game.

Top three alternatives to Among Us in 2021

#1 - Unfortunate Spacemen

This title is more like Among Us but in 3D. In this game, astronauts have a series of tasks to complete before they can escape a space ship, but there's an alien disguised as an astronaut among them. Players can think of it as Among Us but in the first person.

Unfortunate Spacemen is available as a free-to-play title on Steam. But unlike Among Us, it is only available on Windows.

#2 - Town of Salem

Advertisement

This game is a cross-platform multiplayer that released back in 2014. There are three different factions in this title, namely, "mafia," "neutral," and "townspeople."

The objective for the "mafia" is to eliminate the "townspeople," while the latter can cast out the "mafia," much like Among Us. This game is available on Steam and mobile devices.

#3 Deceit

This is probably one of the most interesting games on this list. A total of 6 players are released on a map, out of which two are infected with a deadly virus. These two players need to stop the other four from escaping the area.

Advertisement

This game is also available as a free-to-play title on Steam. Unlike Among Us, though, if someone is suspected to be infected, they're shot on the spot. A nice and simple way to get rid of suspicious characters in a game.

Among Us' community is also very active and has come up with excellent little mini-games.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.