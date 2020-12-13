xQc slams Among Us win over Warzone at The Game Awards as "unfair"

Among Us was awarded "Best Multiplayer Game" at the Game Awards 2020 and Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was not afraid to voice his displeasure.

It is a bit strange that Among Us, released in 2018, was given the award for Best Multiplayer Game in 2020. Apparently, the Game Awards do not take into consideration release date and simply apply awards to games that are popular within the year.

The social deduction game has blown up this year and overcame tough competition in the form of COD: Warzone, Valorant, Animal Crossing, and Fall Guys. xQc quickly explained how this was "unfair" as the game was seemingly unplayable for "three months" due to lag.

xQc slams Among Us win over Warzone at Game Awards as "unfair"

To say xQc was upset is a bit of an understatement. He argued why other games should have been given the award, such as Warzone, over Among Us.

His issue stems from the size of Among Us compared to the others and how problems with the smaller game were much more noticeable than those with Warzone or some VR games.

He stated that there are VR games, along with Warzone, who never see the same issues that Among Us did. He mentions elaborate in-game infrastructures that are difficult to keep up with for the players, but the developers still manage to do so.

“They pop off. One hundred player lobbies, always doing well, never lagging. ‘F**k these guys man.’ So unfair dude. It shouldn’t be this way.”

xQc was a staple of Among Us when it came to popular streamers at the start. He benefited quite well from the game, but has recently changed his tune. He hardly plays the game any longer. His feelings regarding the Among Us award victory give a pretty decent explanation as to why he no longer plays it.