10 best 2010s anime that you should watch

The 2010s were a strong decade for anime, with big stories that broke box-office records, personal dramas that changed how emotions are portrayed in anime, and creative experiments that changed story structures in new ways.

From intense battles that amazed viewers to a single violin note that stayed in mind after the end, these 2010s anime kept expanding what TV animation could do in size and detail. Choosing only ten from such a rich era is hard as many other titles could fit here just as well.

Yet the following 2010s anime series had a significant impact: they changed industry trends, started global streaming trends, and brought viewers together in shared surprise, excitement, and emotion. Each one of these 2010s anime was special, and its influence still lasts.

Attack on Titan, Steins;Gate, and 8 other must-watch 2010s anime

1. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio, MAPPA)

Humanity survives behind three concentric walls, the last refuge of a species nearly erased by towering, man-eating Titans. When a Colossal Titan breaches the outer barrier, Eren Yeager vows to eradicate every giant and joins the elite Survey Corps.

Years of brutal training and devastating losses reveal that Titans hide secrets darker than mindless predation: secrets woven into royal bloodlines, political coups, and erased chapters of history.

Its crisp animation turned multi-directional mobility gear into smooth aerial moves, while composer Hiroyuki Sawano’s powerful score made every mission feel dramatic. The plot of Attack on Titan anime rarely pauses; it builds from desperate survival to revelations that rewrite the world itself.

2. Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

Mad-scientist wannabe Rintarou Okabe accidentally invents a microwave that sends messages into the past. One playful experiment leads to tragic results, forcing Okabe to jump through timelines again and again to save his friends from dire outcomes.

The plot of Steins;Gate anime explains quantum theory with clever banter instead of textbook talk, keeping watchers hooked even when timelines get complicated. The second half shifts from playful otaku jokes to a psychological thriller.

Characters who felt like comic relief suddenly carry major emotional weight, and the bittersweet finale rewards the earlier sad moments. Blending CRT monitors, neon-lit Tokyo backdrops, and memorable dialogue, the series evokes a vivid sense of early-2010s nostalgia.

3. Hunter x Hunter (2011)

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Gon Freecss sets off to find his legendary father by becoming a licensed Hunter, facing deadly forests, tough exams, and intense dodge-ball matches. Along the way, he teams up with vengeance-driven Kurapika, money-loving Leorio, and mysterious ex-assassin Killua.

The plot starts like a joyful adventure, then grows into detailed arcs that question morality and the price of strength. Yoshihiro Togashi’s story jumps genres with ease: magical Gungi tournaments, ant-king nightmares, and election brawls all fit inside the same world.

Animation upgrades in the 2011 reboot of Hunter x Hunter anime add fluid combat and glowing Nen auras that make finger-pointing fights feel like major showdowns.

4. Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

Middle-school psychic Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama only wants a quiet life, but his pent-up emotions burst into strong psychic outbursts. Reigen, his self-proclaimed mentor and con-artist exorcist, drags him into bizarre ghost cases that hide human drama behind cartoonish spirits.

The Mob Psycho 100 anime looks deceptively goofy thanks to ONE’s early webcomic art, yet Studio Bones enhances it with colorful effects and energetic, hard-hitting battles. Beneath the explosion-powered scenes lies a coming-of-age story about self-acceptance.

Characters who act like throwaway gag tools reveal deep insecurities, while Mob discovers that kindness can be stronger than any psychic beam. While the spectacle of flying buildings draws viewers in, it is the emotional payoffs - such as Mob’s 100% courage - that leave a lasting impact.

5. One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Hero as a hobby, Saitama defeats any enemy with just one punch, but the hobby has become boring. One Punch Man anime series turns traditional shonen power scaling upside down, focusing on how overpowered ability leads to grocery sales and apartment deadlines instead of glory.

Side characters like cyborg Genos and tornado snob Tatsumaki showcase flashy moves, only for Saitama’s blank stare to steal every scene. Its first season delivers animation that experts study: ultra-fast choreography, a fight that sends him to the moon, and impressive alien invasions.

Comedy lands through deadpan deliveries, and satire pokes fun at ranking systems while still respecting courage in everyday people. Even hero-name conventions become running jokes that turn background guys into beloved fan favorites.

6. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless boy in a world where superpowers are normal, inherits the mightiest ability of all when All Might passes him the torch. The series explores classic “hero school” tropes but adds heart through classmates who each feel like leads in their own spinoff.

Arena exams, city-wide villain raids, and internship rescue arcs move at a fast pace without ever losing emotional balance. Each fight of My Hero Academia doubles as a morality lesson on victory versus rescue, making typical shounen slugfests feel like they have genuine stakes.

Studio Bones balances explosive lightning punches with quiet moments of childhood trauma, creating milestones such as the hero licensing arc. New seasons of this 2010s anime keep building the hype, proving modern superheroes can feel both classic and fresh.

7. Fate/Zero

Fate/Zero (Image via Ufotable)

The Fourth Holy Grail War ignites in Fuyuki City as seven magi summon legendary heroic spirits - kings, assassins, berserkers - to duel for a wish-granting chalice.

Chivalric King Arthur, summoned as Saber, clashes ideologically with Alexander the Great, while conflicted Master Kiritsugu Emiya calculates how many lives he can trade for global peace. Politics, tragedy, and intense combat intertwine in a master-servant battle of major stakes.

Ufotable’s smooth effects turn every Noble Phantasm into a history lesson delivered with high impact. Each conversation functions as a moral inquiry, questioning whether a noble wish can remain just if achieving it requires countless sacrifices.

8. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro Kamado returns home to find his family slaughtered by demons, his sister Nezuko the lone survivor - now partially demon herself. Driven by grief and devotion, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps, mastering elemental Breathing Styles while confronting monsters who carry human tragedy.

Each battle of Demon Slayer anime reveals centuries of lore about cursed bloodlines, heartbreak, and the thin line between hunter and monster. Ufotable’s vibrant animation turns sword strokes into lively drawings and sets a new benchmark for TV action.

Emotional weight stays tied to sibling love; even the worst demons earn sympathy after their flashbacks. By mixing family values, folk horror, and skilled swordplay, this 2010s anime created a fresh take on “peak shōnen” and boosted a worldwide manga trend.

9. Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Former piano prodigy Kousei Arima has lived in muted grayscale since his mother’s death left him unable to hear the notes he plays. Free-spirited violinist Kaori Miyazono crashes into his life, her unorthodox style dragging him back onto the stage and forcing him to confront trauma, guilt, and first love.

Every duet serves as therapy, building toward a bittersweet revelation that no viewer escapes unscathed. Produced by A-1 Pictures, Your Lie in April anime pairs classical music appreciation with adolescent grief in soft visuals that bloom like spring petals.

Emotions rise with musical peaks and fade with final notes, proving music can express pain and joy that words alone can’t reach.

10. Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

Subaru Natsuki steps out of a convenience store and wakes in a medieval realm with no weapons, skills, or allies - only an ability called “Return by Death.”

Each fatality rewinds him to an earlier checkpoint, forcing Subaru to crawl through gore, politics, and psychological collapse to safeguard half-elf Emilia from cults and conspiracies. The loop dismantles isekai escapism, exposing raw feelings of fear and perseverance.

Re:Zero anime takes the video-game idea of retrying and turns it into serious horror. Yet this 2010s anime never falls into hopelessness: each restart brings earned empathy for characters who live on while Subaru alone remembers the violence.

Conclusion

From titan battles to tear-filled farewells, the 2010s anime into a wide range instead of a single style. Thoughtful world-building, increased animation budgets, and stories willing to explore emotions all reached new levels during these ten years.

Whether your tastes lean toward epic battles, heartrending romance, intricate time loops, or stirring classical-music dramas, at least one of these modern classics is sure to captivate you.

