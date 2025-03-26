10 most popular anime characters with sharp teeth, ranked

Anime characters with sharp teeth are usually different due to their wild, savage, or mischievous natures. Some have a shark-like grin, while others possess jagged fangs that help them be so intimidating or mischievous. They could be heroes or villains, their designs make them instantly recognizable. Sharp teeth will usually represent aggressiveness, power, or an exceptional quality that makes them distinguishable.

Ad

Whether they are monsters, demons, or just have a strange dental configuration, these anime characters have become enduring figures among fans. Their sharp teeth have made them stand out in their respective shows. Here are the 10 most popular anime characters with sharp teeth, listed from least to most iconic.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Pride, Himiko, and 8 other most popular anime characters with sharp teeth, ranked

10) Pride (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Ad

Trending

Pride as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Pride is the first Homunculus that Father makes in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. He presents himself as a child but possesses a frightening alternate form. His pointed teeth are most apparent when he shows his monstrous shadow, consuming everything that gets in his way.

Ad

This haunting grin adds to his sinister presence. Pride's intelligence, cruel nature, and overbearing strength make him memorable. His fights illustrate his brutal side, and he is a notable villain. His appearance and haunting personality make him popular. Pride is one of the well-known anime characters with sharp teeth.

9) Himiko Toga (My Hero Academia)

Himiko Toga (Image via Bones)

Himiko Toga is a sadistic and unpredictable villain with a haunting smile. Her pointed teeth contribute to her eerie charm. This makes her one of the most iconic characters. She feeds on chaos and fixation, tending to show a unique interest in people she respects.

Ad

Her twisted personality, with her mischievous yet perilous nature, makes her equally feared and loved. Even in her brutality, her tragic past makes her character richer. Her iconic smile leaves a lasting impression. Himiko Toga is among the most favorite anime characters with pointed teeth.

8) Jinbe (One Piece)

Jinbe (Image via Toei Animation)

Jinbe is a powerful fish-man with a sense of justice and loyalty. His shark-like teeth show his powerful nature. Having been a warlord before, he gains respect due to his might and wisdom.

Ad

Even though he looks scary, he is kind-hearted and deeply values friendship. His leadership ability and fighting skills make him an important figure in the crew. His distinct appearance and firm moral standards make him one of the most beloved anime characters with sharp teeth.

7) Kisame Hoshigaki (Naruto Shippuden)

Kisame Hoshigaki (Image via Pierrot)

Kisame Hoshigaki is a powerful rogue ninja with a shark-like face and razor-sharp teeth. His crooked smile adds to his menacing presence, making him one of the most recognizable characters. He wields Samehada, a living sword that sucks up chakra, adding to his monstrous fame.

Ad

His immense strength, high chakra levels, and ruthless fighting manner make him a formidable warrior. He is as merciless as he is devoted to his cause. His appearance, powers, and signature smile make him one of the well-known anime characters with sharp teeth.

6) Eijiro Kirishima (My Hero Academia)

Eijiro Kirishima (Image via Bones)

Eijiro Kirishima is a brave and energetic hero who holds a deep sense of loyalty. His greatest defining feature is his unshakable determination, expressed through his sharp, angular teeth and rough appearance. He respects strength and chivalry, always trying to be tougher.

Ad

His sharp teeth complement his hardening power, and he appears ferocious in combat. Despite his menacing smile, he is a gentle soul and loves his friends dearly. His combination of toughness and warmth makes him one of the most popular anime characters with sharp teeth.

5) Zero Two (Darling in the Franxx)

Zero Two (Image via Trigger)

Zero Two is an enigmatic and charming girl with pointed, fang-like teeth that enhance her untamed appeal. She is famous for being playful yet ferocious and often alternating between affectionate and merciless. Her eye-catching features, including her red horns and sensual smile, set her apart.

Ad

Though carefree, she is deeply scarred emotionally, thus a beloved and complex character. Her daring personality, striking appearance, and heartbreaking history have established her as an icon. Zero Two is one of the top anime characters with sharp teeth.

4) Shinra Kusakabe (Fire Force)

Shinra Kusakabe (Image via David Production)

Shinra Kusakabe is a brave firefighter with a devilish smile and pointed teeth. His signature smile, which is usually mistaken as threatening, hides his intense sense of justice. He is extremely fast and has fire-based powers. This makes him a strong warrior in combat.

Ad

Despite his previous struggles, he is set on defending others. His sharp teeth and fiery attitude contribute to his special appeal. Fans admire his strength, fierce battles, and unshakable will. He is among the top favorite anime characters with pointed teeth.

3) Soul Evans (Soul Eater)

Soul Evans (Image via Bones)

Soul Evans is a relaxed and rebellious fighter who has a sharp-toothed grin. His shark teeth complement his chill and arrogant attitude, which makes it stand out immediately. Soul has a free-spirited nature but is also very devoted and determined.

Ad

His combat capability and fighting prowess make him an effective ally. Despite his nonchalant nature, he has internal conflicts, making him a well-rounded character. His appearance, powers, and charm have cemented his place as one of the most famous anime characters with sharp teeth.

2) Ryuk (Death Note)

Ryuk (Image via Madhouse)

Ryuk is a shinigami with an unsettling grin and jagged, pointed teeth that contribute to his haunting presence. His large, creepy smile speaks to his mischievous and irresponsible personality. Unlike other shinigami of his type, he is amused by human activities, usually looking on with a twisted sense of interest.

Ad

His sharp teeth add to his ghostly and eerie appearance, which makes him easily identifiable. Even with his menacing presence, his friendly nature makes him strangely endearing. His commanding presence and distinct character make him a top-rated anime character with sharp teeth.

1) Denji (Chainsaw Man)

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Denji is a reckless and stubborn fighter with a signature sharp-toothed smile. His jagged teeth contribute to his rough, unpolished appearance, in line with his desperate and chaotic life. He is bold, rash, and moved by basic urges, which makes him relatable and unpredictable at the same time.

Ad

His sharp teeth also contribute to his ferocious facial expressions, especially when engaging in brutal battles. Whether smiling to look forward to something or flashing his teeth while fighting, his distinctive smile is memorable. Denji is one of the leading anime characters with sharp teeth.

Final thoughts

Anime characters with sharp teeth are remembered for their personalities and aggressive appearances. From the eerie grin of Ryuk to the fearless smile of Denji, these characters are remembered in their respective series.

Others, like Pride and Himiko Toga, use their pointed teeth to enhance their threatening qualities, while characters like Jinbe and Eijiro Kirishima show how pointed teeth can signify strength and determination. Villains or heroes, sharp teeth have made these characters legendary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback