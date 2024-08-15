Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms with English subtitles.

The previous episode revealed that Ayano Kimishima was the personal aide of Yuki Suou and Masachika Kuze before the boy moved out of the Suou household. Moreover, the episode saw Masachika and Masha unravel their hidden nature.

At the same time, the latest installment saw Sayaka Taniyama challenge Masachika and Alya to student congress. Considering how the episode ended, fans are excited for the release of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 release date and time

According to the anime's official website and the original release schedule, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST.

However, due to the varying timezones and simulcast timings, most fans outside Japan can watch the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, August 21, 2024 8 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, August 21, 2024 10 AM Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, August 21, 2024 11 AM Brazil Standard Time Wednesday, August 21, 2024 12 PM British Summer Time Wednesday, August 21, 2024 4 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, August 21, 2024 5 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, August 21, 2024 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, August 21, 2024 11 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, August 22, 2024 12:30 AM

Where to watch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8?

Ayano and Chisaki (Image via Doga Kobo)

Anime lovers from global regions like the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Indian subcontinent, and the Middle East can stream Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 on Crunchyroll.

Aside from Crunchyroll, fans from Southeast Asian countries can watch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel. Fans can also access other sources like Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilbili Global, and others to stream the episode.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 7 recap

Ayano Kimishima requests Masachika Kuze for a quick chat and asks whether the rumors surrounding him siding with Alya in the elections are true. She adds that the Suou family's head, who happens to be Masachika and Yuki's maternal grandfather, is displeased at the boy's attempt to stand against Yuki.

The girl further asks Masachika whether he chose to side with Alya in the elections because he loves her. However, the boy refutes such thoughts and tells Ayano that he has decided it of his own volition. He also requests Ayano to tell his grandfather that if he has any problem, he shouldn't pester Yuki about it but confront him directly.

Ayano and Masachika (Image via Doga Kobo)

Masachika also tells Ayano that he still holds Yuki Suou as the dearest person on Earth. The episode then switches to the classroom, where Alya notices Masachika and his friends gawking at a magazine. Later, Takeshi and Hikaru ask Masachika about his preferences for women. He says he likes women who smile cutely, which triggers Alya.

Meanwhile, Ayano relays Masachika's message to Yuki, which sends the girl to cloud nine. She gears up to face Alya and wonders how her brother would pose a challenge against her. Following that, the episode shifts to the student council, where Ayano and Masachika get a welcome party.

Maria and Masachika (Image via Doga Kobo)

Later, while running an errand, Masachika and Maria deeply converse about their actual selves. Masachika finds out how deeply Maria cares about her sister. He's impressed by her mature side. Likewise, Maria compliments Masachika's mature self, which he doesn't like to show much.

After that, the episode switches to the school's premises, where Sayaka Taniyama confronts Alya and accuses her of stealing Masachika from Yuki for the election. However, Masachika arrives at the right time to defend Alya. As such, Sayaka Taniyama challenges the duo to a student congress.

What to expect in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8? (speculative)

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 8 is titled The Student Council Assembly. After Taniyama questioned Masachika and Alya regarding their partnership against Yuji to become the next Student Council President, the next episode will see them compete in front of the entire student body.

The challenge will be a debate competition and the topic of it will be "The Introduction of Teachers' Evaluation for Student Council Membership." If Masachika loses here, he will fail to make Alya the next Student Council President before even entering the race. Will he win against the competitive Taniyama in a battle that might bring back bad memories from the past?

