Among Us to get manga adaption in 2022, release date revealed

Among Us, the social-deduction video game by Innersloth, which became extremely popular in 2020, is set to get a manga adaptation in 2022.

HQ2 Interactive released Among Us: Crewmate Edition for Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switch in Japan in December 2021, and the popularity of the game makes it unlikely that fans will give up on it soon.

Among Us manga: Release date, where to read and more

The game took over the world during the height of COVID-19 in 2020, and now it is all set to get a one-shot manga adaptation this year in the Japanese magazine, Bessatsu CoroCoro.

Through a tweet, Innersloth has announced that the manga chapter will be released in the next issue of the magazine, scheduled to be published in April 2022.

While there have been no clues released about what the manga might contain, many fans of the game expect that it would expand the universe of the outer space-themed setting. They believe that it will create a solid narrative surrounding the various crewmates, the MIRA HQ, Polus planetary station and the Airship.

Innersloth @InnerslothDevs



Thanks for all of the support this year - from the launch of the new Airship map to Roles, you've been there. We're grateful.



If you have any game issues during the holiday, email support(@)innersloth(.)com!



🦥 Team Innersloth is officially out for the holidays until Jan 10!Thanks for all of the support this year - from the launch of the new Airship map to Roles, you've been there. We're grateful.If you have any game issues during the holiday, email support(@)innersloth(.)com! Team Innersloth is officially out for the holidays until Jan 10!Thanks for all of the support this year - from the launch of the new Airship map to Roles, you've been there. We're grateful.If you have any game issues during the holiday, email support(@)innersloth(.)com!🦥💙 https://t.co/y4cGWYdGON

There has been speculation regarding whether this one-shot manga is a teaser for bigger things to come, such as new versions of Among Us with additional roles for Crewmates and Imposters. Some fans also suspect collaborations promising new content on other platforms, such as anime adaptations.

More about Among Us, the game that went viral over 2 years after it released

Launched in 2018, the murder-mystery game was based on the party game Mafia, or Werewolf, originally created by Dimitry Davidoff in 1986. The multiplayer game’s popularity exploded in 2020 after COVID-19 induced lockdown was enforced in countries worldwide. It garnered a massive playerbase due to its socially-interactive nature, the fact that it spawned memes, internet lingo and even official merchandise.

hmv Darlington @hmvDarlington Is there an Impostor amongst the Among Us plushies? New stock just arrived in time for your weekend treats. #amongus Is there an Impostor amongst the Among Us plushies? New stock just arrived in time for your weekend treats. #amongus https://t.co/togCZUCjzo

The game is also inspired by the 1982 science-fiction horror film, The Thing, which features a shape-shifting alien who disguises itself as its victim to hunt them. Just as the mafia or the werewolf disguise themselves as civilians, the Imposters in the game disguise themselves as other Crewmates, while sabotaging the spaceship “Skeld’s” systems and killing others.

Deductions are carried out by Crewmates through the use of surveillance systems and special visual tasks, but in the end, they must decide who the Imposter is via a jury system. The player with the sufficient number of votes is ejected at each meeting.

Among Us @AmongUsGame how are we liking the new cosmetics and pets, what does your main look like now how are we liking the new cosmetics and pets, what does your main look like now 👀 https://t.co/ORAGyoSJtH

As of November 2021, Innersloth has added new updates to the Among Us gameplay, including new roles for Crewmates such as Scientist, Engineer and Guardian Angel. Each of these roles come with their own unique abilities.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Scientist can access vitals and recharge at any time, while the Guardian Angel can cast a protective shield around the remaining Crewmates. The Engineer can use the vents, a move also accessible to the Imposter.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan