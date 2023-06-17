Anime community bashes Adipurush for disastrous CGI and execution

The anime community seems to be interested in a particular movie released in India. This movie is Adipurush and is a film adaptation of a Sanskrit epic called the Ramayana. This is a story that is quite popular in the Indian subcontinent and has also received numerous adaptations. TV series, movies, and even anime adaptations have emerged in the past 2-3 decades.
However, this adaptation seems to have received negative comments from the anime community. There is no way to judge which is the best adaptation because each person has their own unique preferences. However, some aspects can be evaluated objectively. In this case, fans weren't quite happy with how the CGI was done.
Anime community expresses its opinions on Adipurush, an adaptation of the legendary Sanskrit epic - Ramayana
One of the most common complaints that could be seen against Adipurush was the utilization of CGI. This is something that could make or break a series. In plenty of cases, bad utilization of CGI led to a movie or series not being enjoyable.
In this case, it wasn’t as bad, but some fans seemed to dislike the overall execution of the film. It is also noteworthy to mention that the budget of this film was roughly INR 500 crore (approx. 61 million USD). Fans believed that a film with such a large budget could have performed better.
The complaints surrounding the bad CGI continued to flood the social media platforms. People particularly uploaded images of Raavana, who looked nothing like the character fans knew. Additionally, fans also believed that the extensive use of CGI made this series look like a videogame.
Fans also believed that the 1990s anime adaptation of the epic Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was far better, even in the story-telling aspect. Fans who were attached to the epic tried to urge the community to look past the poorly executed CGI.
Bollywood viewers seemed to have had an issue with the cast as well. Prabhas, the lead actor in this movie, wasn't received well by the audience, and they feared for the actor's future. Even talented actors being miscast can impede the overall viewing experience of a movie, and Adipurush was no exception.
Final thoughts
It was quite clear that the anime community, especially those hailing from India, found Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama the best adaptation of the epic. People firmly believe that the 1992 anime adaptation not only did a great job with the visuals but also managed to capture the very essence of the story.
This Indo-Japanese collaboration was remembered once again, and fans hoped for a similar remake with today's animation standards. This medium translated beautifully for this Indian epic, which is why fans who have watched both the anime and the movie adaptation prefer the former.
The use of CGI in this movie was a massive disappointment, and it could have been limited. Given that this story is incredibly old and has been retold several times, Adipurush certainly won't be the last adaptation we see in the near future.