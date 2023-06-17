Anime community bashes Adipurush for disastrous CGI and execution

The anime community seems to be interested in a particular movie released in India. This movie is Adipurush and is a film adaptation of a Sanskrit epic called the Ramayana. This is a story that is quite popular in the Indian subcontinent and has also received numerous adaptations. TV series, movies, and even anime adaptations have emerged in the past 2-3 decades.

However, this adaptation seems to have received negative comments from the anime community. There is no way to judge which is the best adaptation because each person has their own unique preferences. However, some aspects can be evaluated objectively. In this case, fans weren't quite happy with how the CGI was done.

Anime community expresses its opinions on Adipurush, an adaptation of the legendary Sanskrit epic - Ramayana

SUPER クロニクルス @SupaChronicles



It's a shame the recent big budget Bollywood take on Ramayana,



Can't believe even after years, #TheLegendofPrinceRama , an Indo-Japanese anime movie is still the best adaptation of Ramayana.It's a shame the recent big budget Bollywood take on Ramayana, #Adipurush is nothing but disaster.Must watch 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama'

One of the most common complaints that could be seen against Adipurush was the utilization of CGI. This is something that could make or break a series. In plenty of cases, bad utilization of CGI led to a movie or series not being enjoyable.

In this case, it wasn’t as bad, but some fans seemed to dislike the overall execution of the film. It is also noteworthy to mention that the budget of this film was roughly INR 500 crore (approx. 61 million USD). Fans believed that a film with such a large budget could have performed better.

The complaints surrounding the bad CGI continued to flood the social media platforms. People particularly uploaded images of Raavana, who looked nothing like the character fans knew. Additionally, fans also believed that the extensive use of CGI made this series look like a videogame.

Fans also believed that the 1990s anime adaptation of the epic Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was far better, even in the story-telling aspect. Fans who were attached to the epic tried to urge the community to look past the poorly executed CGI.

Er Anil Kumar Sharma @erhearty "Just watched #Adipurush and I must say, it fell flat! The movie lacked depth, the storyline was predictable, and the acting was mediocre at best. Not to mention the excessive use of CGI that made it look like a video game. Disappointing!"

ABhi17ek ⎊ @imrealabhisek "The Legend Of Prince Rama" is 100 times better than that CGI Messed Up movie Adipurush.

Prachi जय भारत🙏🏻 @prachiniki



I know it's impossible 2 match Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana but this doesn't mean v should stop trying 2 tell this epic true story,our history.This story needs 2 b told & Retold.Plz look past d CGI

Bollywood viewers seemed to have had an issue with the cast as well. Prabhas, the lead actor in this movie, wasn't received well by the audience, and they feared for the actor's future. Even talented actors being miscast can impede the overall viewing experience of a movie, and Adipurush was no exception.

Preetam Rao @Preetam_M_Rao



• One with a budget of ₹600 crores

• The other with a budget of over $200 Million



Adipurush never needed Motion Capture tech. And ₹600 crores is too less for that expensive tech!



Two big movies released this week. Both have been ridiculed for crappy CGI!
• One with a budget of ₹600 crores
• The other with a budget of over $200 Million
Adipurush never needed Motion Capture tech. And ₹600 crores is too less for that expensive tech!
Prabhas should…

Ash @fluffybook

This movie is trash . Prabhas and the whole cast are miscast . He's also not goodlooking and his acting is mid af . The CGI is a mess too .

Wasted such a beautiful story as ramayan with horrible directing and acting . Even Siya ke ram was better .

This movie is trash . Prabhas and the whole cast are miscast . He's also not goodlooking and his acting is mid af . The CGI is a mess too .
Wasted such a beautiful story as ramayan with horrible directing and acting . Even Siya ke ram was better .

Final thoughts

It was quite clear that the anime community, especially those hailing from India, found Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama the best adaptation of the epic. People firmly believe that the 1992 anime adaptation not only did a great job with the visuals but also managed to capture the very essence of the story.

This Indo-Japanese collaboration was remembered once again, and fans hoped for a similar remake with today's animation standards. This medium translated beautifully for this Indian epic, which is why fans who have watched both the anime and the movie adaptation prefer the former.

The use of CGI in this movie was a massive disappointment, and it could have been limited. Given that this story is incredibly old and has been retold several times, Adipurush certainly won't be the last adaptation we see in the near future.

