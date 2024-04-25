Bartender: Glass of God episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bartender: Glass of God episode 5 is scheduled to air in Japan on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 12 am JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other television channels for the Japanese audience. For viewers in the rest of the world, the episode will be released a day prior and will be streamed on Crunchyroll and other platforms.

Episode 4 of the Bartender: Glass of God anime continued the story of Ryu Sasakura, a genius bartender who always manages to please his customers with his cocktails. The episode also saw the Division Chief of Hotel Cardinal visit Eden Hall in order to test Sasakura's skills himself.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 5 release date and time

As per the official website of the anime, Bartender: Glass of God episode 5 is scheduled to air in Japan on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 12 am JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for viewers in the rest of the world at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday May 1, 2024 8 am Central Standard Time Wednesday May 1, 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday May 1, 2024 11 am British Summer Time Wednesday May 1, 2024 4 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday May 1, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday May 1, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday May 1, 2024 11 pm

Where to watch Bartender: Glass of God episode 5

Bartender: Glass of God episode 5 is set to be broadcast on TV Tokyo. The episode will also be available on demand on several distribution platforms, such as Lemino, U-NEXT, Anime Times, and Anime Hondai for the Japanese audience.

For unlimited viewing services, viewers in Japan can refer to platforms such as ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, d-anime store, DMM TV, Hulu, and the Bandai channel.

For viewers in the rest of the world, Bartender: Glass of God episode 5 will be available for viewing on Crunchyroll, Ani-One, Aniplus TV, and Bahamut Anime Crazy.

Bartender: Glass of God episode 4 recap

Sasakura, Higuchi and Kurushima as seen in the anime (image via Liber)

Episode 4 of the Bartender: Glass of God anime started off with the Executive Chairman of Hotel Cardinal tasking the Divison Chief with visiting Eden Hall in order to convince Ryu Sasakura to help them bring a French chef on board.

The Executive Chairman was especially fixated on convincing the French chef to work for their hotel, due to his reputation as a world-class chef. That said, the chef had a few seemingly impossible demands, which led them to approach Sasakura to help them change the former's mind.

As such, the Division Chief, along with Kurushima and Higuchi, brought the chef to Eden Hall one day, where they presented him with a challenge: if he could correctly guess the drink that Sasakura prepared for him, they would no longer pester him to join their hotel. However, if he was incorrect, he would have to consider their offer. The chef, who was confident in his abilities, gladly accepted the challenge.

Yuri Kinjou as seen in the anime (image via Liber)

However, his guess was surprisingly incorrect, as what he had guessed to be an Oloroso that was aged about 20 years was actually Mirin, a cooking ingredient. As such, the chef was upset and claimed that he was tricked by Sasakura. That said, he eventually changed his mind after Sasakura correctly managed to deduce his preconceptions about Japanese people. Following this, the chef agreed to consider the hotel's offer.

The later half of the episode focused on Kyouko Kawakami, a distraught bartender with very little confidence in her skills. Apparently, her constant failures in being able to create an appeasing cocktail had led her to wonder about what kind of bartender she wanted to be.

Although Sasakura's harsh yet necessary advice about her methods upset her even further, she eventually got a better understanding of her faults after a visit to a bar Sasakura once used to go to and experiencing how each and every cocktail created by a different bartender has its own unique and distinct identity. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from Bartender: Glass of God episode 5?

Viewers can expect Bartender: Glass of God episode 5 to feature more interesting tales about not only the customers who visit Eden Hall, but also the different bartenders involved in the series, who each have an unique story to tell.

Viewers can also expect to see Kurushima and the others at Hotel Cardinal to continue their efforts of recruiting Sasakura, since they don't seem to have given up on him just yet.

