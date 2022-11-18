Edens Zero chapter 217 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Edens Zero chapter 217 will be released on November 22, 2022, at 12 am JST. Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since June 2018.

Fans can read the manga on the Azuki and Inkr websites at the same time it is published in Japan. Readers can also find Edens Zero on Amazon Kindle, ComiXology, and Crunchyroll. They are also advised to check the Kodansha website for more information.

Though Edens Zero chapter 216 relieved the tension that had been building for several weeks, it left readers with a sense of melancholy and curiosity about where the journey would take them next.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Edens Zero manga

Rebecca Bluegarden's family will be the focus of Edens Zero chapter 217

Release date and time of Edens Zero chapter 217

Shiki (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

Edens Zero chapter 217 will be released on the dates and times listed below for the following time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Monday, November 21

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Monday, November 21

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Monday, November 21

Central European Time: 4 PM, Monday, November 21

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Monday, November 21

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Monday, November 21

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Tuesday, November 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Tuesday, November 22

What to expect in Edens Zero chapter 217

Rebecca and Ziggy (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

The title of Edens Zero chapter 217, Father, Mother, and Daughter, suggests that it will primarily focus on Rebecca and her parents. Connor is Rebecca's father, and Saintfire Nox is her mother, as revealed earlier in the series.

Ziggy kidnapped Nox and imprisoned her in a tube on the planet Lendard. She's been unconscious the entire time, and it's unclear how Connor, Rebecca, and Nox's reunion will go now that she's likely to be revived.

Fans can expect the manga to slow down a little starting with Edens Zero chapter 217, as the Edens Zero crew desperately needs a place to station and rest. Edens One, their true adversary, is a ship with intelligence and power far beyond that of any human or machine. Only after Shiki and his friends have a chance to catch their breath can they devise a plan to enhance their abilities.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Chronophage devours Lendard's time (Image via Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Edens Zero)

Edens Zero chapter 216 bids a bittersweet farewell to planet Lendard. The crew of Edens Zero fled Edens One after it attacked them with blasts that pierced their ship's shield.

Elsie and James, on the other hand, decided to mend their relationship after years of bitter conflict. They stayed on Lendard even as the Chronophage approached for its meal.

Finally, the Chronophage devoured two hundred and sixty years of the planet's time, according to the narrator, Xiaomei.

Shiki had previously told Eraser that he intended to continue his adventure, so readers can expect to meet new people and places in the near future. Xiaomei did, however, announce that Eden Zero's crew is on their way to the final battle, so keep an eye out for that.

There is currently no spoiler information available for Edens Zero chapter 217. Once the spoilers are released in the coming days, we'll have a better idea of what to expect in the next chapter.

