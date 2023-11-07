Boruto has entered this elite club of Naruto characters (and Two Blue Vortex confirms it)

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga is progressing at a steady rate, with the protagonist getting stronger by the minute. The character, who was once a disappointing protagonist, has certainly redeemed himself, at least in terms of his combat abilities. He has shown signs of immense talent but struggled in a few areas, including ninjutsu techniques.

However, his current outing with Code gave fans a glimpse of his powers, and the fanbase can’t wait to see the full extent of his abilities. Fans of the series feel that there is absolutely no doubt that Boruto is among the most menacing and powerful characters in both the Naruto and the Boruto series. In fact, some of the feats that the protagonist has managed to achieve, has put him in an elite club, alongside the likes of Kakashi and Sasuke.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the recent Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Exploring the protagonist’s activity in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Expand Tweet

As readers may be aware, the story has progressed to the timeskip, and the characters are older than they were in the previous chapters. Boruto, who was in hiding after the character-switch debacle that Eida caused, is now back in Konohagakure. That was reason enough to cause a commotion.

However, fans were hyped to see him take on Code. The last time these two characters fought, not only was Code stronger, but he also had his limiter on. This time, he had his limiter removed, and he had access to the mutated Ten Tailed Beast.

Expand Tweet

Despite having such incredible abilities, he wasn’t able to overwhelm Boruto by any means. Instead, the protagonist managed to corner Code with ease, and even showed off a new move. This move was called the Rasengan Uzuhiko. According to his explanation, the move harnesses the rotational energy of the planet, and the effects were semi-permanent. This meant that the victim would be disoriented and feel the effects of the attack as long as Earth continued to rotate on its axis.

This, along with the fact that he is a fully manifested Otsutsuki, makes it is quite clear that he has surpassed the likes of Madara Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, and Sasuke Uchiha. While Boruto might still not be as strong as Naruto in Baryon Mode, chances are that he will surpass his father in his strongest state. The Two Blue Vortex manga is yet to show the protagonist’s full extent of his powers.

Expand Tweet

Another interesting aspect to consider when talking about his powers is that he has been trained by one of the greatest shinobis of his time, Sasuke Uchiha. The former Rinnegan wielder is not only a genius when it comes to mastering ninjutsu techniques, but his battle IQ is also quite high.

Thus, it’s safe to say that Sasuke’s training would have elevated Boruto’s combat abilities to the next level. There is a possibility that Sasuke would have also trained him in Kinjutsu, which is swordsmanship.

With all these variables factoring in, it is no surprise that he is one of the strongest characters at the moment. Once the writers reveal his strongest powers, fans believe he would undoubtedly surpass every single character that was shown in the Naruto series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.