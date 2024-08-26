Bye Bye, Earth episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bye Bye, Earth episode 8 will be released on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be available to watch on the satellite television station WOWOW and later on BS Nippon TV. The anime will also be available for viewers across the world on Crunchyroll.

In the last episode of Bye Bye, Earth, Belle learned much more about the castle and its inhabitants, including the fact that nobles must act and kill when commanded by divine will.

She also met the princess, who, like her, struggled to find a sense of belonging in her own home. In Bye Bye, Earth episode 8, it is expected that a new enemy will emerge, causing quite the chaos.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Bye Bye, Earth episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Still from Bye Bye, Earth episode 8 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Bye Bye, Earth episode 8 is scheduled to air at 11:30 pm JST on Friday, August 30, 2024, as part of the summer 2024 anime season. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday August 30, 2024 7:30 am Central Daylight Time Friday August 30, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Friday August 30, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Friday August 30, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Friday August 30, 2024 4:30 pm India Standard Time Friday August 30, 2024 8 pm Philippine Time Friday August 30, 2024 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time Friday August 30, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday August 31, 2024 12:00 am

Bye Bye, Earth episode 7 recap

Gaff and Belle as seen in Bye Bye, Earth (Image via Liden Films)

In the previous episode, Belle and Gaff were seen crossing blades while the Weather Players summoned the Funeral rain to cleanse the Katakombe. Belle noticed Gaff was injured and learned he had fought and killed Tom Collins, a priest of the Katakombe.

Belle was shocked to hear that Adonis' father had died by the god's will. Disheartened, she left Gaff. On the way back, she encountered a fragile-looking woman who seemed unaccustomed to city life.

Belle was surprised when the woman revealed she was the one who brought the rain. She introduced herself as Sherry, the Lead Vocalist of the Weather Players, and King Rawhide's daughter.

Belle took care of Sherry and asked her to sing a song for her in return. After the song, Belle noticed Sherry looked frail. Gaff then arrived and took Sherry away.

Adonis as seen in Bye Bye, Earth (Image via Liden Films)

Meanwhile, Adonis was seen telling Kir that he was a royal inspector who tests solists with broken swords, and uses Ashes of the Tried provided to him by the priests, to heal them when he sees fit.

When Gaff shattered Tiziano's sword, Adonis had restored it. But the sword turned Tiziano into a fiend.

Now, Adonis wanted to restore both Tiziano and Kir's swords and see if the wielder turns evil. The two swords were combined into a new one and it promised Kir boundless strength. Adonis was glad that it was not the sword that turned its wielder evil.

Later, Adonis confessed to Belle that he liked her and wanted to be with her. Belle, blushing, said she would think about it.

When asked if he could not grow his own sword, Adonis explained that it was due to a curse from an old nomad who died fighting invaders at the Katakombe.

His curse transferred to Tom Collins and manifested in his son. Since then Adonis lived like a nomad, searching for meaning.

Belle found a connection with him and invited him to join her on an adventure.

Sherryas seen in Bye Bye, Earth (Image via Liden Films)

The next day, Sherry visited Belle, seeking an explanation for why Belle said singing was hard on her. Sherry confessed that she had been singing since childhood because she believed that no one would pay attention to her otherwise.

Belle then took Sherry to the tavern and requested a song from the troubadour. The song moved Sherry to tears, even though she tried hard to hold them back. When she learned that Belle had also cried upon hearing the troubadour sing, Sherry asked her if people still liked someone who cries, as she wanted to feel needed.

Belle assured her that she did not need to seek validation from others or act according to their expectations. Taking Belle’s advice to heart, Sherry shed some more tears.

What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth episode 8 (speculative)

Belle ready for the ball as seen in Bye Bye, Earth episode 8 preview (Image via Liden Films)

The preview for Bye Bye, Earth episode 8, titled A Ball Shaking Before the Fiend Flower, shows Belle, Adonis, and their friends dressing up formally for a ball.

However, things take a dark turn as Adonis is later shown with blood on his face, and Belle is seen brandishing her sword. The title suggests that another fiend, similar to Tiziano, has emerged, possibly Kir.

It appears that Belle’s final challenge before becoming a nomad will be to confront and defeat this new fiend.

